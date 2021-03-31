Frederic Gabillon returns to NWES with RDV Competition

A sure title contender announced his return to the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series today. Three-time EuroNASCAR vice-champion Frederic Gabillon will be back behind the wheel of the #3 Tepac RDV Competition EuroNASCAR FJ in what may be the final season of his racing career.



The long standing relationship between Gabillon, crew chief Claude Galopin and RDV Competition Team Owner Franck Violas – a relationship the veteran NWES driver doesn’t hesitate to call friendship – will continue in 2021.



“We have a brand new car and we had almost a year and a half to get it ready and I can’t wait to bring it to the track,” laughed the Frenchman during an episode of the Pure Racing Pit Reporters. “It’s really important to build a solid relationship and work year after year with the same great people. I think my crew chief is one of the best there is. He’s an old school guy and when he trusts you, he’s really making a difference turning your feedback into a better car. Franck is such a great friend and we spend a lot of time together when I’m in Paris. I am really happy to continue with them.”



Gabillon not only holds the record for the most starts in the EuroNASCAR PRO championship with 84, but he also also boasts 12 wins and 45 podium finishes – 53% of his starts – plus 8 pole positions. Having finished second in points three times in his career, the NWES championship trophy is the only one missing in Gabillon’s resume.



At 45 years of age, the Frenchman hinted at the fact that 2021 may be his last season in racing. Despite this, the desire to win is still very much present.



“I’m definitely closer to the end of my career than to the beginning of it and I’ve been saying this the last couple of seasons. I’m 45 years old and I spent 30 years racing, so maybe this will really be my last season behind the wheel,” said Gabillon. “I spent a lot of time chasing the NWES title and I will do my best to finally bring it home.”



The Uzes-native is also enjoying a very strong sophomore season in the EuroNASCAR Esports Series on iRacing. After starting from scratch in 2020, Gabillon currently holds the fifth position in the standings and a good result in the virtual championship would position the #3 Tepac car near the top of the Teams Championship when the real-life championship begins.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will kick off it’s 2021 campaign on May 15-16 in Spain, with the traditional Valencia NASCAR Fest at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. The series will visit seven of the most iconic tracks of the Old Continent to crown the European NASCAR champion.

NWES PR