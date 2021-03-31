ASCS Regional Tours Highlight Weekend Lineup In Arizona, Missouri, And Texas

Five ASCS Regional Tours are set to appear at four tracks this weekend across Arizona, Missouri, and Texas.

Going head-to-head to kick off their 2021 seasons, the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, and Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps will take on Lake Ozark Speedway on Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3.

The last time the two regional tours battled at the Eldon, Mo. oval, a field of 38 drivers made the call on May 24, 2020, with California’s Dominic Scelzi in Victory Lane.

Offering teams a pair of $2,000 to win, $300 to start A-Features, Pits open at Noon with grandstands opening at 4:00 P.M. daily. Cars are set to be on track at 5:00 P.M. (CDT). Admission per day is $20 for adults, $17 for Senior and Military, $10 for youth 6-12, and free for kids five and under.

Both nights are paired with the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League. Tickets can be purchased in advance at http://www.lakeozarkspeedway. net or the ticket office the day of the race. Live coverage for fans not able to attend can be found at http://www.racinboys.com .

Ready to kick off the 2021 season as well, the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating will headline action at a pair of Texas ovals with Crandall’s RPM Speedway, the destination for Friday, April 2 with Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls on tap Saturday, April 3.

The third-year under the ASCS banner, the non-wing tour took on RPM Speedway last on August 14, 2020, with the 24-car field led by Justin Zimmerman. Three overall wins and nine podium run in 14 events in 2020, Zimmerman is looking to keep that momentum going in pursuit of another series championship.

Friday, April 2, opens at 6:00 P.M. with cars on track at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for Seniors (60+) and Military, $5 for youth 6-11, and free for kids five and under into the grandstands. Pit Passes are $35. Kids five and under get in the Pits for $15. The Friday card will also include EcoMods, USRA Factory Stocks, Modifieds, Limited Modifieds, and Tuners.

RPM Speedway is located at 1267 Co Rd 4106 in Crandall, Texas. Information on the track can be found at http://www.rpmdirt.com or by calling (972) 472-3700.

The first of two scheduled trips to the Monarch Motor Speedway in 2021, the tour’s visit on June 6, 2020, saw 32 teams on hand, with Keith Martin taking the win. The annual Easter Eggstravaganza, the Saturday showdown, will also include USRA Tuners, EcoMods, Factory Stocks, and B-Mods. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for Seniors, First Responders, and Military with ID, and $5 for youth 6-11 years old. Pits are $35.

Monarch Motor Speedway is located at 7300 Kiel Lane in Wichita Falls, Texas. Information on the track can be found by calling (817) 716-6588 or by going to https://www.mmsdirt.com

Live coverage for fans not able to attend can be found at https://hamrdown.com .

Getting the chance to grace the clay of the Arizona Speedway one final time, the ASCS Southwest Region and San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series will give the Queen Creek oval a loud and dirty send-off this Saturday, April 3.

Told to leave the Mufflers at home, the two Sprint Car series will join IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, and Bombers.

Pit Passes are $35 with youth 7-12 only $10. Children under 6 are free in the Pits. Saturday, April 3, opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (MT). Tickets are $25 for adults or $22.50 if purchased in advance at http://www.arizonaspeedway.net . Pit Passes are $35 with youth 7-12 only $10. Children under 6 are free in the Pits.

Arizona Speedway is located at 47346 N Ironwood Rd. More information on the facility can be found online at http://www.arizonaspeedway.net as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ Arizona-Speedway- 211954742150175 . Fans can also call (480) 926-6688.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).