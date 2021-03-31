Glad for Plaid - Flawless Execution Leads Pfaff Porsche to Victory

In case you were wondering, plaid is in style again.

Days after Pfaff Motorsports and its plaid Porsche claimed its first Sebring victory by winning the GT Daytona (GTD) class at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts on March 20, the team was still buzzing from the historic feat.

The impetus for victory came from the disappointment of defeat. In January, the team endured a disappointing 12th-place finish in the Rolex 24 At Daytona despite showing speed.

“We had a really good car (at Daytona), but we all made some mistakes,” said Laurens Vanthoor, who teamed with Lars Kern and Zach Robichon for the Sebring win in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R. “But we brought that same preparation here and had a race with zero mistakes.”

Perfection couldn’t have been more timely. The No. 9 car started at the back of the GTD field for the race after ABS problems hindered its qualifying attempt, but steadily moved forward during the 12-hour race.

Vanthoor drove the car into the lead with an hour left, then held onto the lead after a restart with 19 minutes remaining. That, naturally, led to a raucous celebration.