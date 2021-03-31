Glad for Plaid - Flawless Execution Leads Pfaff Porsche to Victory

“We knew from the beginning we had a strong car, but in a 12-hour race you literally have no idea what's going to happen,” Robichon said. “But everybody just did a phenomenal job. The crew was like clockwork on the pit stops, and Lars and Larry didn't put a wheel wrong – none of us did. “
The car’s plaid livery, introduced in 2019 as a comical nod to the team’s Canadian roots, has become one of the most noticeable and popular schemes in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship paddock. In just its second attempt at Sebring International Raceway, the team had its first win at the 17-turn, 3.74-mile circuit.
“This win is very personal to me,” team owner Chris Pfaff said. “The spirit of competition extends from this race to our teams’ professional and passionate work in all of our automotive businesses, especially our long and successful partnership with Porsche.”
The key to this one? Execution. Everything that could go right did go right. In the end, plaid was back.
“Sometimes you have races that go textbook and almost perfectly according to plan,” Vanthoor said. “This was absolutely one of those races. It was a great execution by the entire team.”
The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season resumes May 14-16 with the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio. The GTD class will be joined by the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) and Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) classes in competition.