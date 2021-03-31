Pro Stock to compete in NHRA Southern Nationals

Pro Stock to compete in NHRA Southern Nationals
As NHRA and Atlanta Dragway gear up for the final Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals, the two announced today the addition of the Pro Stock class to the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series competition.
 
After discussions between NHRA officials, Atlanta Dragway staff and NHRA Pro Stock teams, the decision was made to add Pro Stock to the roster at the Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals – giving Pro Stock enthusiasts a final chance to see their favorite drivers compete at the historic NHRA track. The addition of Pro Stock was a must as NHRA and Atlanta Dragway conclude the Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals.
 
“Adding Pro Stock to the NHRA Southern Nationals was an easy decision,” said Kasey Coler, NHRA Vice President of Track Management & Operations. “Fans in the area love Pro Stock and we’re thrilled to bring the class on as we celebrate the finale of Atlanta Dragway.”
 
Fans will be treated to racing action from some of the best Pro Stock drivers in the country including four-time and reigning Pro Stock champion Erica Enders, four-time Atlanta winner Greg Anderson, Alex Laughlin, Matt Hartford, Chris McGaha and Kyle Koretsky.
 
NHRA and Atlanta Dragway look to the 2021 Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals as a finale to a remarkable track and the close of a great chapter in NHRA history.
 
For tickets and more information about the Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals, visit NHRA.com/schedule.

 

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)

