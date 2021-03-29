Axsom Top Toyota At Port City; Kofoid Sees Win Streak Snapped

Emerson Axsom finished second, while Buddy Kofoid placed third to lead Toyota on the final night of the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Turnpike Challenge at Port City Raceway. Kofoid saw his season-opening win streak snapped at four.

Joe B. Miller started from the pole and led the first four laps before Jake Neuman was able to narrowly pass him for the lead after a lap five restart as the two came by the flag-stand side-by-side. Rounding out the top five behind them was Cannon McIntosh, Axsom and Kofoid.

By lap 15, Kofoid had climbed up to second, with Axsom in third, McIntosh ran fourth and Daison Pursley had moved into the top five. On lap 18, Kofoid had caught Neuman and was able to move past him for the lead with a slider coming out of turn two, only to see the caution flag wave and resetting the field to the previous lap. That was just the beginning of an epic battle the top two. As the lap began to wind down, Kofoid was right on Neuman’s tail, throwing slider after slider at him, overtaking him, only to see Neuman go back below him.

Over the final five laps, heavy traffic began to play a major role as Kofoid would get caught up behind a lapped car heading into turn three on lap 28, opening the door for Axsom to claim second. The 16-year-old Petry Motorsports driver quickly closed on Neuman in traffic, making a run for his first national midget feature win. On the final lap, Axsom was able to move past Neuman, only to have a lapped car go to the bottom, and Neuman was able to drive back by for the victory. Axsom matched his career-best finish with the second, while Kofoid placed third, one spot ahead of his Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) teammate Pursley, and McIntosh would round out the top five.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League is back in action on April 16-17 at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Quotes:

Emerson Axsom: “We ran him (Neuman) down in traffic and a lapped car went to the bottom when I tried to slide and there was really nothing I could do about it.”

Buddy Kofoid: “I really enjoyed racing here at Port City. They did a great job with the track. We got snake-bit a little bit there at the end. Traffic just messed me up a little bit and Jake made the right move. The guys in traffic have their race to run, too, so I can’t really complain about that. We were really fast and had a really good KKM Mobil 1 Toyota. I really can’t complain about four firsts and a third to open the POWRi season.”

TRD PR