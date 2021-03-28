Kody King Second In Limited Late Model Debut

Kody King turned in an impressive performance in his limited late model debut for Lee Faulk Racing and Development Saturday at Tri-County Motor Speedway, coming up a few feet short of earning a trip to victory lane.

King, 13, started the 40-lap feature from the third position and was able to work his way to the race lead on lap 15. King was able to remain at the front of the field until lap 38, when he found himself challenged by Zack Franks.

Franks and King would race side-by-side during the final three laps of the race, with Franks just edging King at the finish line to win the race. Despite falling just short, King was thrilled with his finish after track officials decided the team needed to switch to a smaller carburetor just prior to qualifying.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t win, but for my first race in a limited late model I’m really happy to finish second,” King said. “We had to change to a different carburetor just before qualifying and we didn’t have any time to tune it, but my team at LFR did an amazing job and we had a chance to win. I’m still learning, but that was a great race.”

Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Michael Faulk, who served as King’s crew chief Saturday night, was impressed with King’s performance in his first limited late model start.

“I was really impressed with how well Kody performed under pressure,” Faulk said. “He ran at the front, led laps and was able to finish second in his first start for us in a limited late model. This young man has a lot of talent and he showed it with that performance. I have no doubt he’ll win some races for us this year if he keeps performing like that.”

MPM PR