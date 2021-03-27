Porsche joins roll call of manufacturers committed to the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Porsche has today announced its commitment to the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from Season 9 (2022/23).

Porsche’s Gen3 commitment underlines its confidence in Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s role as its partner in shaping future mobility solutions through the development of electric-powered racing vehicles.

The German manufacturer joined the Formula E grid for Season 6 (2019/20), making its return to top-tier single-seater racing for the first time in 30 years. The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team made itself one-to-watch when it secured a podium in its first ever E-Prix and is represented on the Season 7 grid by all-German line-up of three-times Le Mans winner André Lotterer and Pascal Wehrlein.

Formula E and the FIA are working together to shape the Gen3 era. The focus on delivering a new generation of progress both as a sport and for the future of electric mobility. Gen3 will bring performance and efficiency benefits including more powerful, lighter cars, faster charging and cost controls, all increasing the highly competitive, unpredictable racing that fans associate with Formula E.