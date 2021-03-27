‘Auto Queen’ Nyholm Keeps VIR on Track Honoring History, Growth

Nyholm also became a founding member of Women in Retail Real Estate, a networking group to assist females in the male-dominated profession. It’s where she met Peggy Burke, whose boss Harvey Siegel was working out a deal to purchase VIR in the late 1990s and needed help with the track’s resurrection and future operations.
“I was really wanting to get home from New York,” Nyholm said, “so Peggy introduced me to Harvey, and we hit it off like two peas in a pod and realized that we had extremely complementary strengths and weaknesses. And here I am.”
Initially, Nyholm’s deal with Siegel earned her one-percent equity in the track for each of the first 10 years. She built that to 25 percent with additional “sweat equity,” then purchased another 25 percent stake with inheritance from her parents. When Siegel offered to sell his remaining half, Nyholm jumped at the opportunity with financial assistance from Kathy and Jim Stout, owners of Pittsburgh International Race Complex.
Nyholm’s new partner bought the Stouts’ interests in October 2020 with a vision to “invest in his investment,” prompting Nyholm to say, “Everything I’ve ever had and will ever have is in VIR.”
She takes great pride that she and Siegel were able to rebuild VIR and increase its stature while remaining true to the circuit’s original design from the 1950s.
“I was Harvey’s implementer,” she said. “His grand vision, the aesthetic of VIR, was all Harvey. The operation of VIR and keeping the racetrack exactly as it was built in the ‘50s – we just widened it based on the centerline and added all the safety components. We worked on all that together and knew that we wanted to honor the history and the legacy of VIR, and not screw with what was so great.”
Nyholm said she’s never felt “held back” in her drive to succeed professionally because she’s a woman. She’s relied on and learned from mentors – men and women alike. One thing she ascertained early is you’re only as good as the people around you.