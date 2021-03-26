Western Midget Racing Ready for First 2021 Stop at Ocean Speedway

One of the mainstay venues of Western Midget Racing will be in action for the stock production-powered cars on Friday night, as WMR presented by Masters Design and Construction competes at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. The second round of the championship series is the first of eight scheduled visits to the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds quarter-mile. Although the main grandstands will be closed, Friday’s races will be streamed live on FloRacing.com

David Prickett leads all Western Midget Racing drivers with 11 career main event wins including six at Ocean Speedway. The Fresno driver will also field an entry for Jon Santibanes of Fairfield, Calif. on Saturday. The most recent main event winner in WMR is Darren Brent of Lakeside, Calif. The driver of the #99 Boss Chassis has two victories to his credit with wins at Adobe Mountain Speedway and Petaluma Speedway in just four career starts, looking to add an Ocean win to his growing collection.

Watsonville’s Tyler Slay and Brentwood’s Blake Bower represent the other former Ocean WMR winners expected in the field on Friday night. Other drivers expected are Turlock’s Cameron Beard, Palo Alto’s Antonia Boscacci, and Megan Moorhead of Santa Paula after a top-five finish last week in Arizona.

Former USAC and BCRA feature winner Matt Streeter out of Galt is expected to make his series debut as well.

Drivers will be ranked by their best 12 finishes as the series competes across Northern and Southern California along with Arizona.

A driver must compete in at least two races at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, two races at Ventura Raceway, and one each at Adobe Mountain and Petaluma Speedway to be eligible for the championship. A $1,000 championship will be offered along with $750 for second place and $500 for third. The tie breakers will be the number of wins followed by the total number of starts. An additional $3,000 in cash prizes will be offered through the new WMR Road Warrior Awards program.

All drivers will earn raffle tickets based on the number of starts they make throughout the year, earning entries into drawings for both cash and contingency prizes. A grand prize will be offered to the driver who makes the most starts in the series with the Road Warrior Award.

