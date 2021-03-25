Don Schumacher Racing (DSR) Partners with Evolution Development Group (EVO) to Enhance NHRA Driver Program

Evolution Development Group, Inc. (EVO) today announced the partnership with Don Schumacher Racing (DSR), the winningest National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) team in history, to help keep top racers in the sport on the track, and provide coaching and training for up-and-coming drivers.

“NHRA is the closest to being shot to the moon as you’ll ever get,” said team owner Don Schumacher. “I first heard about EVO from Michael Andretti who is also an EVO partner and it’s a remarkable opportunity for fans to get involved with their heroes. Like Andretti Autosport, DSR will assist EVO’s business objective of allowing race fans to invest in EVO while also having the opportunity to receive a percentage of earnings of selected athletes in all professional sports targeted by EVO. EVO has access to some of the best coaches, nutritionists and trainers who can give the best counsel in assisting athletes reach the highest levels in their sport.”

With more than 350 race wins and 18 championships, Don Schumacher and DSR know their way to the winner’s circle and have what it takes to help champion drivers be successful. Top Fuel dragsters and Funny Cars can reach speeds of over 100-mph in less than one-second and top out at over 330-mph in just under four-seconds. A certain level of funding is required to be able to successfully and safely campaign a competitive team, and many drivers need financial support. EVO plans to back those who may not have the means to keep going and reach the highest levels.

“We are so happy to be expanding EVO’s reach into other professional racing series and you can’t get bigger or better than DSR,” said EVO CEO John Norman. “I’ve been to many drag races and I’m consistently blown away by the sheer power of the cars and the confidence of the drivers. We have already started our search for that young but experienced driver that has exceptional talent but lacks the financial and technical support to reach the top level of the series. The goal is to surround the EVO driver with the best team possible along with the best equipment and turn them into a top competitor in the professional Top Fuel and Funny Car ranks.”

EVO is currently establishing an elite team of partners, advisors and investors who are all vested in mentoring the future champions across motorsports, golf, MMA/Boxing, tennis and more. When an athlete signs onto team EVO, they are accepting the coaching and financial stability they need which will allow the driver to focus solely on winning. In exchange, EVO investors receive a percentage of the athletes’ future winnings and sponsorships.