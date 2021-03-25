After ProAm Podium at Charlotte, TeamSLR Aims for a Repeat at Road Atlanta

“Charlotte was my first podium in Trans Am. We’ve had some bad luck the last couple of races, so I was just really happy to run all the laps. Thankfully, I was able to take it easy there the second half of the race. I didn’t think we had a shot to really catch those guys, so we just kind of rode and hoped for a caution which, unfortunately, we never got. “Points-wise, Road Atlanta is going to be huge because we’re pretty far back now with the DNF (Did Not Finish) from the season opener at Sebring. We can, for sure, be top-five. A podium would be great again. Obviously, we’ll try to go for the win, but we want to run all the laps again and get the best finish we can. “In last year’s doubleheader at Road Atlanta, I learned a lot about tire saving. I really tore the front tires off it last year and we were still pretty fast. We figured out the setup we needed and how the car changed throughout the race – it did the same thing in both races. Hopefully, it will be about the same temperature as it was in the fall – that will be helpful with the setup and also just how we go about the race. “Turn one at Road Atlanta is a really fast corner. You have to be careful not to hit the curb there at the bottom. I was bad about that and was bottoming out real bad. Then you go down through the esses – you carry a lot of speed through there. It’s kind of a blind entry, so you have to really hit your marks. It’s easy to go off the track there on the left side, especially late in the race. The left-hander in turn five – it’s a really easy corner to overdrive, but there’s a pretty long straightaway right there so you have to check up early to make sure you get the good straight drive. Turn six – just rolling with as much speed as you can – there’s nowhere really to go after that until turn seven. You’re just setting up turn seven for the straightaway and getting as clean of a run as you can and not spinning the tires off the corner. Just going through the gears nice down the back straightaway and then hitting your marks in the brake zone, getting into the chicane there. Then you go over the hill – it’s a blind corner, as well – so you go under the bridge and find your mark and just hold on down the hill. “In order to get around there well, we need to be turning on the fast corners. I think that’s what hurt us last year down through the esses, in turn one and even in the last corner. They’re all really fast corners and I feel like I wasn’t able to carry as much speed there as I needed to. We were pretty good in the slow corners. I think part of it was being able to save tires and not tear up the front tires going through those corners and, hopefully, we’ll be there at the end of the race.”