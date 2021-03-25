Omologato Named “Official Timepiece of the Trans Am Series”

Racing News
Thursday, Mar 25 54
Omologato Named “Official Timepiece of the Trans Am Series”

The Trans Am Racing Company has forged a new partnership with Omologato Watches, selecting Omologato as the new “Official Timepiece of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli.” 
 
Motorsport culture is Omologato's founding design principle, and now as the Official Timepiece, the 2021 Trans Am champions and other top drivers will receive a hand-assembled, limited edition Omologato watch, which will feature the series red and black colorway, to celebrate their season achievements.
 
Omologato will make the custom pieces available to Trans Am fans with a limited run of 500 special edition timepieces. Available on a first-come, first-serve basis, Trans Am fans can request to also receive the run number of their favorite Trans Am driver. 
 
"We are excited to partner with Omologato," said Trans Am Racing Company President John Clagett. "The new Trans Am Omologato watches are stylish, but also affordable. And with the limited production number, they are instantly a collector's item for any Trans Am fan."
 
The United Kingdom-based company has partnerships with world-renowned tracks including Watkins Glen International and Monza, as well as many of the sport's top professionals, like James Hinchcliffe, Jack Harvey, Marcus Ericsson, and Derek Bell, Robert Wickens, and numerous others. Most recently, Omologato became the premiere watch designer for Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA). 
 
“I’m a massive fan of historic racing and the Trans Am series has always been one I’d dreamt of watching live one day," said Omologato CEO Shami Kalra. "Today taking Omologato to being partners of the Series is an absolute privilege”
 
How to order Omologato's Official Trans Am Timepiece:
 

  • Pre-orders now available 
  • Stock arrives End of May 2021
  • Only 500 Limited Edition Trans Am Watches are being made
  • Order at: https://www.omologatowatches.com/svra-1/transam
  • To request your edition number email:  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Formula 1 Season Launches This Weekend on ESPN Networks After ProAm Podium at Charlotte, TeamSLR Aims for a Repeat at Road Atlanta »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top