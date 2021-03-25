Formula 1 Season Launches This Weekend on ESPN Networks

After a delayed and abbreviated season in 2020, the FIA Formula One World Championship will return to a full, worldwide schedule this season and for the fourth consecutive year, fans in the United States will be able to watch all of the action on ESPN Networks and the ESPN App.
Racing begins this weekend with the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, March 28, from the Bahrain International Circuit. The race will air live on ESPN2 at 10:55 a.m. ET, following the 90-minute Grand Prix Sunday pre-race show that begins at 9:30 a.m. Formula 1 Weekend Preview (formerly Welcome to the Weekend) kicks off coverage on Thursday at 1 p.m.
All 23 races in the championship will air live on ESPN Networks, including two races airing on ABC and nine on ESPN, the most races on ESPN for a full season since Formula 1 returned to the network in 2018. Each race weekend also will feature live telecasts of all three practice sessions, qualifying and pre-race programs.
New this year will be the addition of the Checkered Flag program that will be available on ESPN3 and the ESPN App after every race, featuring additional interviews, highlights and analysis.
ESPN Deportes remains the exclusive Spanish-language home for all Formula 1 races in the U.S. Spanish-language coverage of Formula 1 races, qualifying and practice sessions will be made available to fans on the ESPN Deportes television network and ESPN3 all season.
For the fourth consecutive year, the race telecasts will be presented commercial-free with sponsorship from Mothers Polish, which also is the presenting sponsor of practice and qualifying telecasts. CrowdStrike has joined ESPN’s Formula 1 coverage this year as telecast presenter of Grand Prix Sunday.
As it has since Formula 1 returned in 2018, ESPN is again teaming with Sky Sports and Formula 1 to bring Sky Sports’ award-winning presentation of Formula 1 racing to American viewers.
Formula 1 returned to its original U.S. television home in 2018 – the first race ever aired in the country was on ABC in 1962. F1 races also aired on ESPN from 1984-1997.
ESPN’s coverage of Formula 1 also includes a dedicated website that reports on the championship year-round.
Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix Television Schedule
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Program
|
Network
|
Thurs., March 25
|
1 p.m.
|
Formula 1 Weekend Preview
|
ESPN3
|
Friday, March 26
|
7:25 a.m.
|
Practice 1
|
ESPNU, ESPN Deportes
|
10:55 a.m.
|
Practice 2
|
ESPNU, ESPN Deportes
|
Sat., March 27
|
7:55 a.m.
|
Practice 3
|
ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|
10:55 a.m.
|
Qualifying
|
ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|
Sunday, March 28
|
9:30 a.m.
|
Grand Prix Sunday
|
ESPN2
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Race
|
ESPN Deportes
|
10:55 a.m.
|
Race
|
ESPN2
|
1 p.m.
|
Checkered Flag
|
ESPN3
|
5 p.m.
|
Race (Re-Air)
|
ESPNEWS
|
Monday, March 29
|
Midnight
|
Race (Re-Air)
|
ESPNEWS
2021 Formula One World Championship Race Schedule on ESPN Networks
|
Date
|
Event
|
Time (ET)
|
Network
|
March 28
|
Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix
|
10:55 a.m.
|
ESPN2
|
April 18
|
Formula 1 Pirelli Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
|
8:55 a.m.
|
ESPN
|
May 2
|
Formula 1 Heineken Portuguese Grand Prix
|
9:55 a.m.
|
ESPN
|
May 9
|
Formula 1 Aramco Spanish Grand Prix
|
8:55 a.m.
|
ESPN
|
May 23
|
Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix
|
8:55 a.m.
|
ESPN2
|
June 6
|
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|
7:55 a.m.
|
ESPN
|
June 13
|
Formula 1 Heineken Canadian Grand Prix
|
1:55 p.m.
|
ESPN2
|
June 27
|
Formula 1 Emirates French Grand Prix
|
8:55 a.m.
|
ESPN
|
July 4
|
Formula 1 MyWorld Austrian Grand Prix
|
8:55 a.m.
|
ESPN
|
July 18
|
Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix
|
9:55 a.m.
|
ESPN
|
Aug. 1
|
Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix
|
8:55 a.m.
|
ESPN
|
Aug. 29
|
Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix
|
8:55 a.m.
|
ESPN2
|
Sept. 5
|
Formula 1 Heineken Netherlands Grand Prix
|
8:55 a.m.
|
ESPN2
|
Sept. 12
|
Formula 1 Heineken Italian Grand Prix
|
8:55 a.m.
|
ESPN2
|
Sept. 26
|
Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix
|
7:55 a.m.
|
ESPN2
|
Oct. 3
|
Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix
|
7:55 a.m.
|
ESPN2
|
Oct. 10
|
Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix
|
12:55 a.m.
|
ESPN2
|
Oct. 24
|
Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix
|
12:30 p.m.
|
ABC
|
Oct. 31
|
Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix
|
1:30 p.m.
|
ABC
|
Nov. 7
|
Formula 1 Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix
|
12:55 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Nov. 21
|
Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix
|
12:55 a.m.
|
ESPN2
|
Dec. 5
|
Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
|
10:55 a.m.
|
ESPN2
|
Dec. 12
|
Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|
7:55 a.m.
|
ESPN2
Tentative schedule – subject to change
All telecasts also will stream live on the ESPN App
Click HERE to visit ESPN’s Formula 1 media kit with schedules, news releases and bios.