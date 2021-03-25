Mobile View Delivers Progressive AFT Fans Jumbotron Experience for Sixth Consecutive Season and Renews its Rookie of the Year Sponsorship

Progressive American Flat Track proudly announced today a renewal of its partnership with Mobile View, the Official Jumbotron of Progressive AFT.

For six consecutive seasons, Mobile View has provided Progressive American Flat Track fans with the highest quality, state-of-the-art LED video screens for the optimal viewing experience. With over two decades of experience at a variety of sporting and special events, Mobile View takes great pride to ensure the screen is utilized to its maximum value and create a memorable experience for fans and sponsors alike.

“Mobile View has been a valued partner through the last few growth years,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. “Their Jumbotron screens and professional servicing of our events have added to the fan experience and we look forward to working with them again in 2021.”

Mobile View will present a $7,500 Rookie of the Year award to the rookie rider who has earned the most points in the AFT Singles championship during Progressive AFT's season finale Grand Awards Party.

"We are very excited for another great year of racing and renewing our sponsorship to help the development of new riders for the fastest growing sport on two-wheels," said John Sweeney, CEO and Owner of Mobile View.

For more information on Mobile View visit https://www.MobileViewScreens.com

Next up, Progressive AFT roars into Atlanta Motor Speedway for its debut Yamaha Atlanta Super TT. Tickets for the Saturday, May 1, 2021 premiere event are available now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3327/#selectTickets . For fans viewing from home, live coverage will be available on any device for only $1.99 a month via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com