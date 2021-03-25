NHRA partners with Keyscaper

NHRA has partnered with Keyscaper for a collection of NHRA-branded electronic accessories. The licensing partnership was secured by JRL Group, NHRA’s licensing agency.

Diehard race fans will now be able to proudly show off their passion for NHRA Drag Racing with a wide selection of cellphone cases, chargers, keyboards, and more. With something for fans of all ages, the initial launch of the collection will include four designs: the iconic NHRA logo, known and beloved by all fans; NHRA Originals, a style that taps into the vintage, nostalgic feel of the brand; Hot Rod, which takes a more contemporary spin; and Game Face, a raw and gritty take on the sport’s trademark elements of speed and power.

Racing aficionados can rest easy knowing all products are fully-functional and useful in their everyday lives. Cell phone cases are available for both iPhone and Galaxy models, and wireless USB chargers that can be slipped into bags or set up in cars make it easy to charge devices on the go, and in style.

The NHRA Licensing Program continues to expand focusing on lifestyle products such as apparel and accessories, home décor, as well as items for the garage for the auto enthusiast such as automotive accessories, automotive tools, appearance and other automotive related products.

The new NHRA collection can be purchased via the Keyscapers website.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)