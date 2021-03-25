Rain Claims I-30 Speedway Weekend With The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Overnight rain, along with a continued wet forecast through Thursday, and worsening forecast for Saturday, officials at the I-30 Speedway have no choice but to call off this weekend’s Hammer Hill Showdown with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

“We understand the position Tracey is in, and we appreciate her making the call now before teams get on the road. No Sun today, more rain in the forecast, and now Saturday’s forecast nearing 90% with calls for severe storms, she’s really in a no-win situation,” stated ASCS scheduling coordinator Terry Mattox.

ASCS officials are currently working with Superbowl Speedway and I-30 Speedway to possibly reschedule both events lost to Mother Nature this week. Any updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com . The next event, the 2021 lineup for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series, presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, is Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La., on Saturday, April 10.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).