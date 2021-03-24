Brody Roa Back in Action Friday and Saturday Night at the Thunderbowl Raceway

After a weekend away from the racetrack, Brody Roa will return to action this Friday and Saturday nights, March 26 and 27, at the Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California. It will be Roa’s first appearance on the popular Tulare County track since 2018.

Friday’s race will be round #3 of the 2021 USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. Roa comes into that event ranked second in the championship point standings, only six-digits out of first. A couple weeks ago, in the two season opening races on the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park, the veteran driver led 45 of 60 main event laps and recorded seventh and second place finishes. On the first night, a multitude of yellow flags saw the #91R run out of fuel while putting on a commanding performance out front. He had to restart at the back and made it all the way up to seventh. The following evening, he had his first podium finish of the year when he placed second.

Friday’s USAC/CRA race will be followed up on Saturday by an open competition 410 wingless show. That will allow Roa and the other wingless stars in town a chance to double dip on the weekend.

Roa’s last USAC/CRA appearance in Tulare in 2018 was a successful one when he qualified third fast, finished second in his heat race and then came home third in the 30-lap main. However, five weeks later at the popular Tulare County racing facility, he had the most bizarre moment of his career. Driving the Mike Phulps #56 in a USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series race, he was running in the top 10 on the 24th lap when a car on a nearby street hit a power pole. That knocked the lights out at the track. In the ensuing darkness, the car in front of Roa checked up quickly. That forced the Garden Grove, California driver to do the same, but the car behind him did not slow down quick enough and Roa got clobbered. That bent the steering arm and pinched a header knocking him from the race and saddling him with a disappointing 15th place finish.

Pit passes will be $40.00 each night this weekend in Tulare. Passes will be available at both the pit gate and the ticket trailer starting at 1:00 p.m. Hot laps will commence at 5:00 p.m. with qualifying at 6:00 and racing at 7:00. The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located on the Tulare County Fairgrounds at 620 S K Street in Tulare (93274). The track website is https://www.thunderbowlraceway.com/.

In addition to his USAC/CRA efforts, Roa will also contest some races for Jayson May in the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series. He also plans on doffing a wing for the first time to race with the Northern California based King of the West Series. If that is not enough, he is open to making some appearances in the Midwest with the USAC National Sprint Cars if the opportunity for a ride materializes.

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being part of the 2021 campaign. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Competition Suspension, Sander Engineering, Biker Bruce Fisher, Inland Rigging, The Golden Vibe Boutique, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Baldwin Filters and Jambo BBQ Pits. If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition throughout the year, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information at the top of this release.

To view Roa’s online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/. Fans can also check out the team website at https://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/.

BRR PR