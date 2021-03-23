Christian Rose Returns to Cook Racing Technologies for the 2021 Season

Cook Racing Technologies (CRT) announced today the return of Christian Rose to the team. 2021 will mark the 25-year-old’s first full-time campaign with CRT. He ran a partial season last year.

Rose will primarily compete in late model events across the Southeast but will look to make his ARCA Menards Series (AMS) debut in the second half of the season.

“Christian is an asset to our team,” said CRT owner, Bruce Cook. “He has shown speed in his limited time behind the wheel of a race car. Each time we race, he improves. This season is going to be a fun one and I think we will surprise some people.”

Bruce Cook, best known for his time with Kevin Harvick Inc, owned by NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kevin Harvick, and Robert Yates Racing, is a longtime NASCAR GM and crew chief with a history of developing young talent. In 2021 CRT will field cars and trucks in various late model, AMS and NCWTS events.

“In my short time with Bruce (Cook) and his team, I’ve learned a lot,” said Christian Rose. “I feel like last year I improved as a driver and I’m looking to do more of the same this season. I enjoy working with everyone at CRT and I’m looking forward to the 2021 season.”

Rose’s schedule and sponsorship partnerships will be announced at a later date. For more information about the Martinsburg, W.V. driver, including sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.ChristianRoseRacing.com.

