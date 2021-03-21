Kofoid, Toyota Sweep POWRi Opening Weekend at Monarch Motor Speedway

Buddy Kofoid was forced to the pits with four laps remaining, but with the aid of a host of yellow flags was able to work his way back to the front, finally overtaking fellow Toyota driver Cannon McIntosh down the back straight on the final lap to sweep the opening weekend of the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League at Monarch Motor Speedway, Saturday night.

Kofoid, who was the national win leader in 2020 with 10, now has earned victories in three of the first four 2021 events in the two national midget series – POWRi and USAC. The triumph is the tenth of the year for a Toyota-powered driver, with seven different drivers having reached victory lane.

It was another Toyota driver who would lead the early going as Emerson Axsom went to the lead on lap one and held the top spot until Kofoid was able to work past him on lap four. The two would battle for the lead for the next 20 laps with Axsom overtaking Kofoid for the lead on lap 16, only to see a yellow flag revert the field back to the standings of the previous lap. Kofoid’s teammate Daison Pursley was running third with McIntosh in fourth.

The top four stayed intact for the next six laps, but the track was taking on rubber and a myriad of caution flags would mar the final eight laps.

Pursley would become the first of the leaders to be forced to the pits for a tire change under yellow on lap 23, with second-place Axsom following suit one lap leader while Kofoid continued to lead.

On the lap 25 restart, McIntosh would throw a slider through turns one and two to take the lead away from Kofoid and then began to pull away from the field and appeared to be headed to the win. Unfortunately for McIntosh that would be the final caution-free lap as Kofoid had two tires go down on lap 26.

McIntosh continued to lead the way, but was never able to run more than one lap before the yellow would once again bunch the field. In the end, not having to pit would eventually be his downfall as his competitors began to close on fresh tires with Pursley and Kofoid moving up to second and third by lap 29. The final yellow set up a one-lap race for the win with Kofoid going under Pursley for second into one, he then pulled up to McIntosh and powered past him down the back straight on the way to the win, with McIntosh finishing second and Pursley third. All three also made up Friday night’s podium.

“That was a long race and it worked out in my favor,” said Kofoid. “Cannon and Daison were really fast. I think we blew two tires at the same time and came out back in the pack with six to go and turned out to be a good thing. I knew Cannon had some worn tires and I was able to get him down the back straight on the last lap. I couldn’t have done it without this Keith Kunz Motorsports team. I also have to thank Toyota and Mobil 1 for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime.”

The second-place showing was of little solace to McIntosh.

“It was very disappointing,” he said. “We gave it all we had, got to the lead and were the only car left on the race track that hadn’t pitted and we ran out of fuel on the last lap. Too many cautions got us, but we held on to salvage second place.”

A host of young Toyota drivers earned top-10 finishes behind the three leaders as Bryant Wiedeman finished fourth, Brent Crews was fifth, Ryan Timms placed sixth, Cade Lewis was eighth, Axsom recovered to finish ninth and Brenham Crouch took the tenth spot. Each of the six drivers is 16 years old or younger.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League heads to Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, next Thursday, the first of the four-race Turnpike Challenge.

