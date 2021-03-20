Cardo Systems Announced as Official Communications System of Progressive AFT

Cardo Systems , the global market leader in Bluetooth and mesh communication systems for motorcyclists, was today announced as the official communicator of the 2021 Progressive American Flat Track season. As the official communications system for the series, Cardo’s industry-leading PACKTALK BOLD will be featured as an important piece of equipment throughout the season.

At each race, Progressive AFT officials will utilize Cardo’s industry-leading wireless communicator during its Honda Talon Experience. With Cardo’s Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC), Progressive AFT crew members can seamlessly communicate with the Honda Talon driver in an ‘always on’ intercom network. The IP67 waterproof and dustproof design of the PACKTALK BOLD provides durability and dependability regardless of track conditions, while sound by JBL provides crystal-clear sound quality when communicating throughout the race.

“Communication is key for race day operations, not only to produce and execute an efficient event, but also for safety of our riders and our trackside staff,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive American Flat Track. “Cardo’s PACKTALK BOLD allows our trackside staff to conveniently communicate with our Honda Talon driver ensuring for safe and efficient transitions and movements both on and off of the racetrack.”

Communication devices are not yet sanctioned for use during competition, but many riders utilize Cardo’s PACKTALK BOLD in preparation for each race. Riders such as 2016 AFT Champion Bryan Smith and fellow Mission SuperTwins racer Sammy Halbert use the PACKTALK BOLD during training for real-time coaching and feedback. Paired with the PACKTALK headset, coaches are able to efficiently communicate and provide real-time tips and suggestions while the rider is on the track.

“Pairing Cardo’s PACKTALK BOLD with my helmet and my team’s headset is super easy and really allows quality practice time,” said Halbert. “By receiving real-time tips, I can make corrections and try new lines without having to stop – greatly improving our practice sessions.”

As the category leader, Cardo offers a wide range of products designed for multiple use cases, including its FREECOM and PACKTALK offerings. The Cardo FREECOM line offers three variations of Bluetooth communication systems. From the rider-to-passenger FREECOM1+, to the rider-to-rider FREECOM2+, and the four-rider Bluetooth system, the FREECOM4+. Rounding out Cardo’s top-of-the-line PACKTALK lineup, featuring Cardo’s proprietary DMC connectivity, is the PACKTALK SLIM and special-edition PACKTALK BLACK.

Next up, Progressive AFT roars into Atlanta Motor Speedway for its debut Yamaha Atlanta Super TT. Tickets for the Saturday, May 1, 2021 premiere event are available now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3327/#selectTickets . For fans viewing from home, live coverage will be available on any device for only $1.99 a month via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com