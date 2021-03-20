Nielsen, Legge Look Long-Term with Team Hardpoint EBM

Turner Motorsport, BMW Celebrate Long Partnership
By John Oreovicz
Competing in 400 races is a major accomplishment for any racing team, but 400 with the same manufacturer partner? That’s almost unheard of. But it’s a milestone that Turner Motorsport just celebrated with BMW.
Turner fields BMW entries in both the WeatherTech Championship GTD category and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge’s Grand Sport (GS) class. Team owner Will Turner said it started with an E30-generation 325i he entered in BMW CCA (BMW Car Club of America) and SCCA club racing. “I didn’t have plans to race them professionally, or anything,” he said with a laugh.
Turner Motorsport went pro in 1998. Since 2003, the team has claimed seven championships in four different series. A common denominator in much of Turner’s success is driver Bill Auberlen, whose 62 race wins in IMSA competition are a series record. Auberlen has been a part of nearly half of Turner’s 400-plus races.
“When I found this kid in 2002, we won back-to-back championships in 2003 and ’04 and that was a highlight, one of the coolest things in my career,” Turner said. “He knew what it took to build a car, and he also knew how to drive it. He’s stayed loyal to BMW and so have I. When he hasn’t had a factory gig, he’s been in my car.”
Now 52, Auberlen is performing double duty for Turner this weekend. He and co-driver Dillon Machavern finished third in Friday’s Pilot Challenge race, the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120. Auberlen’s WeatherTech Championship co-driver, Robby Foley, will start seventh in GTD in Saturday’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. Aidan Read fills out the driver lineup in the No. 96 this weekend.
Auberlen estimated that 90 percent of his career wins came with BMW and rated his last-lap triumph in the 2019 Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta as the most memorable or rewarding.
“It was the dramatic fashion that we won it,” he recalled. “That tied me with Scott Pruett for the record at the time with 60 wins, and it was like a thousand tons of bricks had been lifted off my shoulders.”
Auberlen exudes the kind of enthusiasm that inspires comparisons to legendary drag racer John Force. He’s convinced that he, Turner and BMW have many more races and wins to look forward to.
“It’s a great team that’s really good at winning races and winning championships,” Auberlen said. “But not only are you going to get a great race car, you’re going to have a lot of fun with this team. That’s different from a lot of other teams where it’s solely focused on performance. With this one, they’ve managed to merge having some fun with racing some really cool cars.”
Van Berlo, Wagner Win IMSA Single-Make Series Friday Races
Kay van Berlo passed Kelly-Moss Road and Race teammate Seb Priaulx on the opening lap and drove away to a 4.338-second victory Friday in the closing race of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America’s debut weekend. Alan Metni (iFLY/Kelly-Moss) won for the second straight day in Pro-Am with Matt Halcome taking the win in Pro-Am 991.
In the second half of the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires Sebring doubleheader weekend, Gresham Wagner (Spark Performance) passed Michael Carter (Carter Racing Enterprises) in the sweeping final turn at Sebring and drove to the win – his second of the 2021 season.