SRI Performance Partners With MPM Marketing

Officials with McCallister Precision Marketing are excited to announce that SRI Performance has become the official parts retailer of MPM Marketing.

As part of the partnership between the two organizations, MPM Marketing has become an official SRI Performance dealer, which will allow MPM Marketing to offer competitive pricing to all their clients moving forward.

“We’re so happy to finally be able to announce our new partnership with SRI Performance,” said MPM Marketing founder Tonya McCallister. “It makes perfect sense for us to partner with a great company like SRI because it allows us to pass the savings on to our clients, which is another great reason to be a part of the MPM Marketing family.”

SRI Performance offers a large inventory of new and used racing parts for all types of racing and street applications. Available brands include Clevite, Cometic, JE Pistons, Ford Racing, Kooks Custom Headers, Aeromotive, Excedy, ARP, Allstar Performance, Moroso, Canton, Autometer, FK Rod Ends, Fragola Performance, Roush Performance and many others, all with fast shipping and great service. For more information, call 877-604-8077 or visit sriperformance.com

“SRI Performance is excited to welcome MPM Marketing as an official dealer at our highest level,” said Randy Keene, SRI's Technical Sales, Specializing in High Performance Brake Systems in Short-Track, Asphalt and Dirt Markets. “Tonya McCallister works hard for her clients to help them get everything they need to be successful on and off the track. Thanks to this partnership, her clients will now be able to get even better prices on the great products supplied by SRI Performance.

“This is just another way that she is helping her clients excel and we look forward to working with Tonya and supplying all of her clients with everything they need to go fast on the race track.”

MPM PR