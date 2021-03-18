Laura Klauser: Of Cars and Chocolates and Everything GM

The idea of taking on the responsibility of the high-profile, high-pressure Corvette Racing program in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is daunting enough in normal times. Doing so in the midst and uncertainty of a pandemic would make it even more intimidating.

Not for Laura Wontrop Klauser. Named Sports Car Racing Program Manager at General Motors in January, Klauser now oversees the successful Corvette operation in GT Le Mans (GTLM) in addition to her previous duties supervising the Cadillac Daytona Prototype international (DPi) program as well as the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Chevrolet Camaro project.

But considering the way she has followed her passion and risen through the GM ranks in the male-dominated world of motorsports, it’s no surprise Klauser has confronted the task head-on.

“Coming on board in the middle of a pandemic has been a challenge,” Klauser admitted. “Not that it hasn’t been a challenge for everybody, right? At the same time, it’s been a really great opportunity to get to know everyone. We’re all in this together.

“It’s made for a lot more team camaraderie as we work through how to shift things and where we’re going for races and all of that. It’s given us time to get really creative logistically, which I’m pretty good at that – putting budgets together and logistics and stuff like that. I think it’s been good for the team, especially on the Corvette side, to have me on board with having all the sports car things (under one umbrella). This way we’re able to quickly adapt and do what we need to do across the board instead of having to wait and check in one by one. It makes things faster.”

Faster is a recurrent theme in Klauser’s life. Growing up on a Maryland farm, her early thrills came from speeding around the property on a mountain bike. She realized that having a driver’s license and car were the lifeline necessary to participate in school, social and extracurricular activities. Her link to the auto industry was born from that need.

Klauser earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a master’s in engineering from the University of Michigan. She began at GM in 2008 and spent eight years on the passenger car production side – starting, in a foreshadowing, with design work on the Corvette C7. She was named Program Manager for the Cadillac ATS-V.R effort in 2016 and, a year later, helped launch the Cadillac DPi-V.R program in the WeatherTech Championship.