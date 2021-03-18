Laura Klauser: Of Cars and Chocolates and Everything GM

Now comes the vaunted Corvette Racing program, with its huge fan base and following. Combining management of the GM sports car programs was initiated to streamline the company-wide effort.
“Efficiency has been huge,” Klauser said. “When you’re talking to the same group of people on the GM side – myself and my boss, Mark Stielow – to get things done, decisions can happen very quickly. Also, when you are able to bundle things into a package, you can be a little bit more flexible. If one program needs to have a little extra money to do something over here, but another one didn’t need quite as much, you can shift things around easier when they’re all under one.”
Early results have also shown it benefits knowledge sharing within GM racing.
“What we found is the way we were operating with each racing program kind of being in its own silo, there wasn’t a lot of transfer between the programs,” Klauser said. “It would get back to the factory, which is great, but if Cadillac picked up on something that could help Corvette, or vice-versa, that wasn’t always happening.
“So from an engineering side, we’re trying to share that knowledge back and forth. And as we’re looking to the future and we’re trying to figure out what our portfolio is going to be – where we’re going to be racing, with which brands – it was better to take the holistic approach and we’re definitely baking a lot of the engineering side of that in.”
Baking is yet another theme in Klauser’s life. She excelled as a youngster, cooking with her mother and grandmother, and entering her work in 4H contests. “I actually won grand champion cherry pie one year!” she said proudly.
Calling it a creative outlet, Klauser continues whipping up delicacies in the kitchen today. She has a website, carsandchocolates.com
, that highlights her professional and culinary exploits. She rewards victories by GM’s IMSA teams with treats. Action Express Racing calls them “win biscuits.” After Corvette delivered a 1-2 class finish in the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January, Klauser presented the team with black-bottom cupcakes with yellow icing – the colors matching the traditional Corvette scheme.
“Baking’s kind of like chemistry,” she said, “so I guess it kind of pulls a little bit on my technical side. But on the other side, you create something exciting and you get to share it with others, and I love that portion of it. … That’s the ultimate gesture of thank you.”