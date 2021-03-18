All-American 1976 IMSA Corvette Lands at Motorsports Hall of Fame of America

John Greenwood’s No. 76 IMSA Corvette, which posted eye-popping speeds during the 1976 24 Hours of Le Mans, has found a new, temporary home at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America museum.

Members of Greenwood’s family, friends and a cluster of top IMSA officials were there Thursday to see the red, white and blue GT car unloaded and carefully rolled into position inside the museum, located in Daytona International Speedway’s Ticket & Tours Building.

“It’s a real beast,” IMSA President John Doonan said. “What Bill France Sr. and John Bishop did with IMSA, in terms of its original mission, was to allow people like John and others, who had a dream to go racing, and provided a platform that allowed them to do that at a cost-effective level.”

France helped Bishop found the International Motor Sports Association sports-car sanctioning body in 1969.

Greenwood, who died in 2015 at the age of 70, was represented by his brother Burt, 71, son Joe, 51, and other family members at the display ceremony.

They were joined by Mark Raffauf, IMSA senior director of race operations, Doonan and former IMSA President Scott Atherton.

Raffauf has been with IMSA, in different capacities, since 1974.