Thomas Nepveu heads to Ocala

Thomas Nepveu will be racing this weekend on a track he knows inside out, the Ocala Gran Prix (Florida Winter Tour - in the Senior ROK class), a technical layout where he feels comfortable on the mix of 10 slow and fast corners. Then, from March 26-28, Thomas Nepveu and his PSL Karting team will compete in the first two rounds of the SKUSA Winternationals in the X30 Senior class at NOLA Motorsports Park (Louisiana), with its 17 corners on a 0.95-mile track.

The mix of tight hairpin turns and relatively long straights on both tracks poses a challenge for the team in determining the optimal settings and best compromise for the fixed gearing of the Birel Art karts used in both series.

Previous Results At These Tracks

ROK Cup USA – Florida Winter Tour – Ocala Gran Prix

At his last visit to Ocala in February 2021, Thomas managed to compensate for a slight lack of speed from his kart and qualified tenth for the ROK Cup USA final of the Florida Winter Tour. A perfect start allowed him to move up to 5th and then 4th place in the first laps before the kart lost some of its efficiency. Thomas Nepveu crossed the finish line 6th in the end.

"Since the last race, we have worked to improve the kart in the PSL Karting workshop, and our engine supplier has announced some improvements for the coming weekends. I am confident that all these actions will allow us to return to the front, "said the more and more confident driver.

SuperKarts! USA Winternationals - NOLA Motorsports Park

Thomas Nepveu returns to NOLA for a 5th visit to this technical track where he has raced in various classes over the years. In 2018, Thomas Nepveu started last for the final in the X30 Junior class after an engine failure in the Pre-Final. He then reeled in the field of 40 drivers and finished in the lead group after a spectacular race.

"The smooth surface and a long straightaway make it somewhat easy to drive at NOLA. However, the length of the track (0.95 miles) and the chicanes with speed bumps that you must drive over in order to maximize your speed in the corners, make the races very difficult from a physical point of view. Breathing can be difficult when driving depending on the track. At Homestead, for example, the rough track surface is very hard on our ribs, even with the rib protection we use. Things are not as rough on NOLA's smooth surface. On the technical side, tire pressures and temperatures are critical to keep them performing well throughout the race and especially for the last 5 or 6 laps," according to Thomas Nepveu, who spoke to us after a school session on the computer, a one-hour workout in the morning and a few holes at the golf course in the early afternoon, a nice mix of work and relaxation in preparation for two intense weekends.

ON-TRACK SCHEDULE

All lap times and results from Thomas Nepveu on-track activities are available live from each series’ application.

ROK Cup USA - Florida Winter Tour - Senior ROK class (March 19 to 21 - ROK)

March 19: Practice: 9:50 am – 11:30 am | Qualifying: 2:22 pm – 4:18 pm

March 20: Warmup: 9:35 am | Qualifying heats: 11:14 am – 2:14 pm | Pre Final: 4:38 pm

March 21: Warmup: 8:40 am | Final: 10:46 am

Live Timing : ROK Cup USA application

SKUSA Winternationals - X30 Senior class (March 26 to 28 - SKUSA)

March 26: Practice: 9:10 am – 10:30 am – 11:50 am – 2:45 pm – 4:45 pm

March 27: Warmup: 8:56 am | Qualifying: 10:15 am| Pre Final: 12:10 pm| Final: 4:50 pm

March 28: Warmup 8:56 am | Qualifying: 10:15 am | Pre Final: 12:10 pm | Final: 4:50 pm

Live Timing : SKUSA application

Karting Championships

Participating in three championships over the summer adds up to 23 professional events over the season (13 in karts and 10 in USF2000 cars). Each weekend is composed of multiple practice/qualifying sessions, Pre-final and Final races depending on each series’ rules. The considerable amount of racing time, plus the hours spent on simulators, will certainly accelerate Thomas Nepveu’s learning process given the high level of competition in every series.

Driving Instructor

Thomas Nepveu's personality and technical knowledge also make him an ideal driving instructor, capable of transmitting his knowledge while making the student and the family comfortable during these important and often emotionally charged moments. Thomas Nepveu began working with novices in the spring of 2019, when he was only 14 years old, and continues to do so for the BCR (Ben Cooper Racing) race team. Last winter, with he even helped some PSL Karting drivers at a track in addition to taking care of his own machine (track walks, debrief meetings after each track session).

2021 Thomas Nepveu Karting Schedule

Date Track Location Series Event Final 1 Final 2 Jan. 8 to 10 AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex Homestead, FL SKUSA Winter Series Rounds 1&2 14 24 Jan. 16 to 17 Isle Casino Racing Pompano Park Pompano Beach, FL ROK Florida Winter Tour 28 - Feb. 9 to 14 AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex Homestead, FL SKUSA Winter Series Rounds 3&4 15 7 Feb. 18 to 21 Ocala Gran Prix Ocala, Fl. ROK Florida Winter Tour 6 - Mar. 19 to 21 Ocala Gran Prix Ocala, FL ROK Florida Winter Tour Mar. 26 to 28 Nola Motorsport Park New Orleans, LA SKUSA Winter Nationals May 22 to 23 Utah Motorsports Campus Utah SKUSA Spring Nationals Aug. 11 to 15 New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN SKUSA Summer Nationals Oct. 16 to 17 GoPro Motorplex Mooresville, NC USPKS The Carolina Grand Prix Nov. 6 to 7 Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas Las Vegas, NE ROK ROK the Rio Nov. 20 to 21 Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas Las Vegas, NE SKUSA Super Nationals

Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship

Thomas Nepveu's plans for the 2021 season call for him to participate for the first time in the eight (8) weekends of the USF2000 series (for a total of 18 races), the first of the four steps on the Road to Indy Program on the way to a career in IndyCar, the fastest and most prestigious single-seater series in North America.

The USF2000 professional-level series uses technically advanced cars that are all identical, and feature a reinforced carbon fibre central tub, adjustable front and rear spoilers, a sealed 175 hp engine and a six-speed gearbox with paddle shifters on the steering wheel, driver-adjustable front-rear braking distribution, and adjustable suspensions. The complexity of the car's settings and the analysis of driving and track performance data allow young drivers to learn how to refine their driving skills and gain a deeper understanding of the technical aspects of such sophisticated machines.

- 30 -

High Resolution Pictures: https://cutt.ly/rz4DWF0

Photo Credit: Kart on track - On Track Promotions | Portrait – Trever Blue

CONTACT:

Jessica Ménard, Les Équipes Caissie-Ménard inc.

Consultant - Thomas Nepveu Motorsport

Cell: 819.448.6514 – Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Thomas Nepveu Career Path and Results

Born in Oka (Quebec), Thomas Nepveu has always shown a great interest in extreme sports, starting with small motorcycles on dirt tracks. He quickly moved on to karts first in the Montreal area, then on to provincial and national series in Canada, on to the United States, Europe and other continents.

2020

• Single seater debut in the Mexican F4 series at the Autodromo de Querétaro, Mexico

• 1 victory and 2 podiums out of 3 F4 races

Victory in the ROK Fest East series - Charlotte (NC) (ROK Senior class)

6 th out of 52 entries, one pole from 3 races in ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour

6 th and 1 podium (3 rd ) out of 4 races in the SKUSA Winter Series

8th and 2 poles out of 6 races in the SKUSA Pro Tour

2019

Transition to Rotax Senior class

Canadian Karting Champion

Canadian Shifter Open Champion

Two top-5 finishes in the SKUSA Pro Tour (Senior class)

Qualified for the Final in the WSK Euro Series (Sarno, Italy)

2018

US Open Champion

3 rd in the ROK Cup USA Florida Winter Tour series

4 th in the Max Challenge class at the Rotax Grand Final (Brazil)

15 th in the CIK-FIA World Championship OKJ (Sweden)

5th in the ROK the Rio (Las Vegas)

2017

Transition year to the Junior class (12 to 16)

1st in the Florida Winter Tour (2 nd round)

2nd in the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship

2016

Debut with PSL Karting

Youngest driver (11) on the Canadian Karting Team

Champion in the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship with 7 victories in 7 races, a first in this event

Champion at the Mini Swift Super Nationals

Runner-up in the Mini Max world championship

Team Canada finishes first of 54 countries in the Rotax World Championships with Thomas Nepveu the top Canadian finisher in the Mini-Max class

2015

Transition year (11 to 13 age group)

Quebec Cup runner-up

4 th in the Eastern Canada Championship

3rd in the Canadian Championship

2014

Quebec Cup champion

Eastern Canada champion

3 rd in the Canadian Championship

3rd in the Florida Winter Series (first podium for Thomas Nepveu in the United States)

2013

Wins all Canadian championships in the 9-year-old class

Quebec Cup champion

Western Canada champion

Eastern Canada champion

6th in the Micro Max class at the Rotax Grand Finals in New Orleans, Louisiana

2012