Former NASCAR Star Ken Schrader To Race April 25 At Salem

Former NASCAR star Ken Schrader will compete in his first ever Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks Powered by JEGS event, in the 50-lap special non-points event with the upcoming Midwest 250 Presented by Scott County Tourism & Lucas Oil on the famous High Banks of Salem Speedway Fueled by the Hoosier Lottery, located in Salem, Indiana on Sunday, April 25th. The event will be promoted by Track Enterprises and will also include 100 lap features for the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS and the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance.

Schrader competed in 763 NASCAR Cup Series events from 1984 through the 2013 season, getting four wins and 64 top five finishes, with a best finish in points of fourth in 1994. Schrader also competed in 116 NASCAR Xfinity Series events and 105 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events, getting two Xfinity Series wins and one Truck Series win. Schrader has competed in 84 ARCA Menards Series events with 18 wins, including a win at Salem Speedway in 1999 and again in 2015. Schrader has mostly competed in a Dirt Modified for the past several years. Schrader has competed in seven ARCA/CRA Super Series events in the past, this will be his first in a CRA Street Stock.

The Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks event with the Midwest 250 will be a warm up to the May 15th Lucas Oil Great American Stocks versus the Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks Challenge points event. The Great American Stocks, who compete regularly at Salem Speedway, will be competing with the Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks in the April 25th event, it will be their first points event of the season.

Owensboro, Kentucky’s Blake Hillard won the last series event at Salem Speedway in 2018 after the Challenge event was rained out in 2019 and cancelled because of the COVID pandemic in 2020. Fellow Owensboro native Brett Hudson won the only other series event held at Salem Speedway in 2017.

There will be an open practice on Saturday, April 24th for all three CRA divisions competing in the Midwest 250. Pits open at 11am with rotating practice for all divisions going from 2pm until 6:30pm.

On Sunday April 25th, pits will open at 8am. Practice for all three divisions is set to begin at 10:30am. Qualifying for all three divisions will begin at 12:30pm. Racing action will begin at 2pm with the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour 100 lap feature, followed by the Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks/GAS Series Street Stocks 50 lap feature with the 100 lap ARCA/CRA Super Series feature capping off the day’s events.

Tickets for the Midwest 250 Presented by Scott County Tourism & Lucas Oil are available online at www.trackenterprises.com and www.salemspeedway.com in addition to social media posts. Tickets will also be available at the gate on race day. Race info can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

More information on all the CRA Series is available at www.cra-racing.com.

CRA Series PR