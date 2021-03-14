Bergman Bags ASCS Southwest Victory At Cocopah Speedway

Taking on the ASCS Southwest Region at Cocopah Speedway on Saturday night, Washington’s Seth Bergman led all 25 laps at the southwest Arizona oval.

A shakedown session for Seth before taking on the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network on March 19 and 20 at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway, the Cocopah win is his third overall against the Arizona based tour.

Pursued by defending series champion Colton Hardy, the pair slipped through slower traffic at breakneck speed, with New Mexico’s Lorne Wofford working to keep pace. Closing in on Seth numerous times, Hardy could not get the advantage as the Stagg Insurance/Evergreen Coffee, Co. No. 23 found the checkered flags with 1.311-seconds to spare.

Hardy settled for second with Lorne Wofford in third. Eric Wilkins made up two spots to fourth, with Tucson’s Nick Parker moving up five positions to complete the top five.

Ron Gilson again put up an extra $25 for each Heat Race winner. Race Shack handed out a $50 certificate to the driver finishing 13th in the A-Feature. SpeedMart also put up $50 in goods and services for the night’s Hard Charger. A $50 cash bonus went to the winning Crew Chief courtesy of Bryan Carlson.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation also includes 11 Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

