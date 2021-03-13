DGR ARCA Menards Series Recap: Phoenix Raceway

|
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Company Ford Fusion
Start: 4th
Finish: 9th
- Qualifying was rained out and the field was lined up by practice speeds, thus slotting the No. 17 in the fourth starting position.
- Gray held steady in fourth for the opening 57 laps before caution flag waved. On the ensuing restart, he would launch from the outside front row to first and lead the remaining 11 laps until the lap 75 caution break.
- The Ripper Coffee Fusion came down pit road for four tires and fuel, but ARCA officials ruled that the team changed tires and fueled the car at the same time and assessed a 2-lap penalty. After restarting 18th, Gray advanced up to the 10th position as the first car two laps down when caution waved on lap 120.
- A lap 143 yellow allowed the team to gain one lap back for the final dash to the end, but ultimately Gray was credited with a ninth-place finish, one lap down.