DGR ARCA Menards Series Recap: Phoenix Raceway

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs Ford Fusion Start: 9th Finish: 3rd With qualifying rained out, Moffitt’s No. 46 CleanPacs Fusion started the race from the ninth position as a result of practice speed.

Moffitt quickly moved to sixth in the opening laps of the race and was running there when caution waved on lap 57. The team elected to stay out and vaulted to second on the restart behind teammate Taylor Gray and would ultimately be third when the yellow flag came out for the lap 75 break.

The CleanPacs team opted to take fresh tires and fuel during the break, but received a penalty for removing equipment from the pit box and had to restart at the tail end of the lead lap in ninth.

When the caution came out on lap 120, Moffitt was up to fourth. The leaders came down pit road and the No. 46 stayed out and inherited the lead for the restart. Fresh tires quickly prevailed and when caution waved again on lap 143, Moffitt was in fourth.

On the final restart, the green and white flag were waved simultaneously setting up a one lap dash to the finish and Moffitt brought the No. 46 CleanPacs Fusion across the stripe in third.