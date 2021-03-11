Indian Motorcycle is back with the “Challenger Challenge, ” Indian Challenger vs. the Harley-Davidson Road Glide®

Today, Indian Motorcycle announced the return of its “Challenger Challenge,” a season-long demo tour and dealer activation that pits the Indian Challenger vs. the Harley-Davidson Road Glide® Special for the ultimate head-to-head comparison.

New for 2021, riders taking the Challenger Challenge will experience each bike with comparable performance upgrades, including:

Indian Challenger : Indian Motorcycle Stage 1 Oval Slip-On Mufflers, PowerPlus Stage 1 Air Intake & PowerPlus Stage 2 Performance Cams

: Indian Motorcycle Stage 1 Oval Slip-On Mufflers, PowerPlus Stage 1 Air Intake & PowerPlus Stage 2 Performance Cams Road Glide® Special: Harley-Davidson® Screamin' Eagle® Street Cannon Performance Slip-On Mufflers, Screamin' Eagle® Heavy Breather Extreme Air Cleaner, Screamin' Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight Stage II - Power Kit & Screamin' Eagle® Pro Street Tuner

Taking center stage of the 2021 Challenger Challenge is Indian Motorcycle’s PowerPlus Stage 2 Performance Cams – the same cams that helped power the S&S Indian Challenger to victory at the inaugural King of the Baggers race last October. Featuring best-in-class stock performance, the Indian Challenger gains 10% more horsepower with the Stage 2 upgrade kit – providing a new level of unmatched passing power and American bagger performance.

As you’ll see in this year’s Challenger Challenge promo video, Carey Hart and Big B took to Irwindale Drag Strip. This year, though, Big B supervised as Carey enlisted the support from King of the Baggers third-place finisher Frankie Garcia and the inaugural King of the Baggers Champion Tyler O’Hara. After three runs with each bike, the riders compared their personal best on the Challenger with their personal best on the Road Glide. No surprise, as King of the Bagger Champion, Tyler O’Hara, recorded the fastest times with both the Challenger and Road Glide® – registering 7.52 seconds aboard the Challenger and 7.96 on the Road Glide®.

The 2021 Challenger Challenge will kick off at Daytona Bike Week starting Friday, March 12. Throughout the rally, Indian Motorcycle will strictly enforce CDC guidelines, including face coverings, social distancing, and regular cleaning and disinfecting of all bikes and common touch points. Riders in Daytona interested in taking the Challenger Challenge can visit the Speedway, every day during the rally from 9am-5pm.

Following Daytona, riders can take the Challenger Challenge at an Indian Motorcycle demo event or at a local dealership. For more information, or a list of demo stops, please visit https://www.indianmotorcycle.com/en-us/challenger-challenge/ or call a local Indian Motorcycle dealer.