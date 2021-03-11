Inspired by Pace, No. 31 Cadillac Ready to Get Back in the Race

Racing News
Thursday, Mar 11 19
Inspired by Pace, No. 31 Cadillac Ready to Get Back in the Race
By Jeff Olson
IMSA Wire Service
 
 
 First it was a crack in an exhaust manifold, then it was a malfunctioning gearbox. But what happened before those mechanical problems at Daytona is serving as motivation for Sebring.  
 
The speed they showed before the trouble in January at the Rolex 24 At Daytona – including a win in the Motul Pole Award 100 qualifying race – is motivating drivers Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani, Mike Conway and the crew for the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R as they prepare for next week’s 69th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts.
 
“All in all, I think we’re going to be in good shape,” Nasr said. “It was just a misfortune (at Daytona), but I’m pretty sure Sebring will be a different story and we’re going to have a pretty competitive car. … I can’t wait to show up next week and prove it all.”
 
That confidence comes from the team’s recent success at Sebring International Raceway and an encouraging test last week at the 17-turn, 3.74-mile circuit.
 
“We’re taking the race pace at Daytona together with the fact that we’ve always been quick at Sebring and had a good test last week,” Derani said. “We’re turning that into positive thinking.”
 
The team had already worked through the exhaust problem in the opening hours of the Rolex 24 on Jan. 30-31 and didn’t find it a threat to contending for victory. But as Nasr shifted from third to fourth gear early in the morning, the car emitted a loud noise and lost drive.
 
“It came without warning,” Nasr said of the gearbox issue that necessitated a lengthy repair and saddled the No. 31 with a sixth-place Daytona Prototype international (DPi) class finish, 24 laps off the pace. “It was just one of those days. Racing can go both ways. It was hard to accept it. I’ve been around racing for a long time, and sometimes you just don’t have control over these things.”
 
A few weeks later, they've regained control. The two-day test last week at Sebring went well, with no recurring issues and the No. 31 car’s typical speed.
 
“It was good to go out testing last week,” Nasr said. “We were able to check off some of those boxes and take away any uncertainty about parts we have in the car. Everything ran pretty smooth.”
 
It’s not uncommon for the Nasr, Derani and No. 31 Action Express Racing entry to be smooth at Sebring. Derani has won the race three times – in 2016, ‘18 and ‘19 – and Nasr teamed with Derani in the No. 31 Cadillac to win in 2019. Last year, they won the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring sprint race in July and were in contention for much of the Twelve Hours in November.
 
“It’s a place any driver loves to drive, and we’ve had success there in the past – not very long ago, to be exact,” Derani said. “We were fighting for the lead last year almost until the end. It gives us the confidence and boost that we need to go get another win at Sebring.”
 
Cadillac, too, knows success at Sebring, having the 2019 victory and a 2017 victory by Wayne Taylor Racing to its credit. The car, drivers say, seems to have a knack for Sebring’s notorious bumpy surface.
 
“The bumps help a little bit,” Derani said. “We have a little bit of extra weight, so I think it helps us cope with the bumps better. It seems like we have a good car at Sebring, so we need to take advantage of that. The competition is very high and difficult, of course, so you don’t take anything for granted.”
 
In other words, it’s back to business as usual.   
 
“I don’t think the objective is going to be any different,” Nasr said. “It’s to show up there and show the strength of our car.”
 
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice for the Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts begins Thursday, March 18, with qualifying to set the grid the following day (streaming live on IMSA.com at 11:10 a.m. ET). The live race telecast begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20 on NBCSN, switches to the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com at noon and returns to NBCSN at 7 p.m. through the race conclusion. The entire telecast is available from start to finish on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. IMSA Radio coverage is carried on IMSA.com and SiriusXM Radio.
 
Tickets for the race weekend are available at sebringraceway.com.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Stevie “Fast” Jackson hoping for victory in Gainesville Nitro Rallycross Announces 2021 North American Series Calendar and Broadcast Details »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top