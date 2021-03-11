Richmond Raceway & Virginia Tourism Corporation Partner on NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Entitlement, Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150

Richmond Raceway and Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) announce a partnership on the entitlement for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Saturday, Sept. 10. The official name of the race will be the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150.

“As the growth of tourism in Virginia continues its resurgence, we are grateful to play an integral part as we host race fans for the fall return of NASCAR action at Richmond Raceway,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We have worked closely with Rita McClenny and the VTC team for many years and we are proud to support their mission to promote and develop tourism in the Commonwealth of Virginia. We look forward to the Modified Tour bringing their thrilling, high-speed competition in the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 at America’s Premier Short Track as part of our 75th Anniversary season.”

“The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 is a wonderful way to experience the excitement of motorsports and enjoy the outdoors,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “Richmond Raceway is a major attraction for racing fans visiting the area. We are looking forward to travelers discovering for themselves why Virginia is the destination for racing lovers.”

Richmond Raceway expands the fall race weekend to host the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race under the lights on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. This will be the first Modified Tour race at Richmond since 2002.

Richmond first hosted a modified race in NASCAR’s inaugural season on May 16, 1948. The race was the first NASCAR sanctioned race in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Richmond hosted the modern-day NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour from 1990-1993, 1997 and 1999-2002. Mike Stefanik, elected to the 2021 class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and one of the Modified Tour’s 10 greatest drivers of all-time, holds the modern-day record with three wins at Richmond.

Racing Virginia will be active in April as the Commonwealth will host two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends in the same month for the first time since the April 2017 with Martinsville on April 8-10 and Richmond Raceway on April 17-18. Martinsville Speedway and VTC announced a partnership for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 on Thursday, April 8. It will be the first time since 2010 that the Modified Tour has competed at Martinsville. The race will be a part of Martinsville’s first-ever three race weekend of night races on April 8-10. For more information, visit martinsvillespeedway.com.

To learn more about Virginia Tourism Corporation, visit virginia.org.

Richmond Raceway PR