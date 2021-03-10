New Partnership Announcement between Mass Finishing and Roush Yates Engines

Racing News
Wednesday, Mar 10 29
New Partnership Announcement between Mass Finishing and Roush Yates Engines
Roush Yates Engines announced today it has reached a multi-year partnership agreement with Mass Finishing Inc.

Mass Finishing Inc. (MFI) was founded in 1995, in Howard Lake, MN. In 2016 it was acquired by Innovance, but continues to operate sales and production out of its Howard Lake plant and is 100% employee owned. 

For the past two decades MFI has been providing the best in class polishing and deburring equipment to the aerospace, medical, and automotive industries. Their experience coupled with their product innovations created a natural partnership with Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions.  
"We are always looking for ways to improve our processes and products,” commented Dan Keenan, Chief Technical Officer at Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions. “The HZ Barrel Finisher will reduce our overall cycle time and produce a superior isotropic finished part. The MFI team has been outstanding to collaborate with and has made it a true win – win for us and our customers.”  
We are excited to take delivery of our HZ-160 High Energy series Centrifugal Barrel Finishing (CBF) system from MFI. The HZ series is the fastest and most economical form of finishing machine available. They are the industry workhorse in polishing, deburring and de-flashing parts. From engine components in the motorsports industry to mission critical military components, this tumbling machine is the versatile and cost-saving solution we have been looking for to polish and deburr our world-class precision components.
 
“MFI is proud to partner with such a prestigious racing name and looking forward to the rewards the partnership will bring for both companies on the sales floor and racetrack,” said MFI Sales and Marketing Manager, Cole Mathisen. “Having access to a premiere engine shop to help provide performance data related to our surface finishing capability is huge.”

RYE PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Broady Roa in USAC/CAR sprint car season opener this Friday and Saturday at Kern County Raceway Park One Year Later, Michael Waltrip Reconnects with Biggest Fans »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top