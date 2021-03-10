New Partnership Announcement between Mass Finishing and Roush Yates Engines

|
We are excited to take delivery of our HZ-160 High Energy series Centrifugal Barrel Finishing (CBF) system from MFI. The HZ series is the fastest and most economical form of finishing machine available. They are the industry workhorse in polishing, deburring and de-flashing parts. From engine components in the motorsports industry to mission critical military components, this tumbling machine is the versatile and cost-saving solution we have been looking for to polish and deburr our world-class precision components.