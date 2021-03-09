First career Now600 victory for Rueschenberg at Red Dirt Raceway

Mesa, Arizona’s Corbin Rueschenberg kicked off his 2021 drive for the National Open Wheel 600 Lucas Oil National Championship with a victory on Sunday in the Restricted division at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla. Rueschenberg won the feature from the pole position, capping a great season-opening weekend in the #26 Driven Performance Chassis.

Rueschenberg won both his Restricted heat race and his A-Class heat race on Sunday, lining up on the pole for the Restricted main while starting third in A-Class. Rueschenberg was the only driver with a lap time under 14 seconds in the feature, leading all 20 laps for a 1.968 second advantage at the checkered flag.

The A-Class feature saw Rueschenberg drift back to seventh but recording his first national A-Class top-ten out of the 33 cars on hand. He finished just two positions behind 2020 national champion Jade Avedisian, the young Californian who also campaigns in Driven Chassis and aided Rueschenberg over the weekend. He also finished one spot shy of USAC National Midget driver Daison Pursley.

On Saturday, Rueschenberg made the feature in both Restricted and A-Class in his first career appearance at Red Dirt Raceway. He ultimately finished 19th in the Restricted main event and 13th in the A-Class feature.

The NOW600 Series continues March 12 and 13 at Caney Valley Speedway in Kansas. Rueschenberg will enter the events eighth in the A-Class and ninth in the Restricted national standings.

Corbin Rueschenberg extends special thanks to Steve and Justyne from MJM Performance, Jake Hagopian from Driven, Cody Christensen & AVED Racing, Cameron Paul, and Riker Pace for the help over the weekend.

Primary support on the #26 car for JPU Racing comes from TACT CLEAN INC and Decon 7. Rueschenberg is also supported by Arciterra Real Estate and Development, Radical Race Gear, MB2 Industries, and Arizona’s Best Garage Door.

Fans can also follow Corbin Rueschenberg on social media including on Facebook at www.CorbinRueschenberg.com

Corbin Rueschenberg PR