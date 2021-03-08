IMSA Shifts Dates for 2021 Michelin GT Challenge at VIR and Motul Petit Le Mans

IMSA today announced date changes for the Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway and the season-ending Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta following today’s announcement that the 24 Hours of Le Mans has been moved to Aug. 21-22.

The new Le Mans date falls on the originally scheduled IMSA weekend at VIRginia International Raceway, which was slated to have a live, NBC network television window for the two-hour, 40-minute IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race featuring the GT Le Mans (GTLM) and GT Daytona (GTD) classes.

As a result of that, and the fact that several teams and drivers plan to compete at Le Mans, the WeatherTech Championship race now will be run on Saturday, Oct. 9, airing live on NBC. It also will become the WeatherTech Sprint Cup season finale for the GTD class. The new VIR event weekend will be Oct. 8-10.

The new date for the 24th Motul Petit Le Mans will be Saturday, Nov. 13 and also will include a live, three-hour NBC network television window. The race will include five WeatherTech Championship classes – Daytona Prototype international (DPi), LMP2, LMP3, GTLM and GTD – and close out both the 2021 WeatherTech Championship and IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup seasons. The event weekend will run from Nov. 10-13.

“Given the momentum we are carrying in regard to television viewership, it is important for us to preserve live, NBC network windows,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “Holding our season finale in November proved successful last year in Sebring, and we have every reason to believe we can be successful again this November at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. As always, we are grateful to all of our stakeholders – and particularly our promoter and television partners – for their flexibility and understanding as we maneuver through these changes.”

In addition to the WeatherTech Championship events, the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and IMSA Prototype Challenge races scheduled for both VIR and Michelin Raceway also will be moving to the new event weekends.

Three IMSA-sanctioned single-make series – Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires, Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America and Porsche Carrera Cup North America – also will be affected by these changes. Updates will be provided by the manufacturers when confirmed.

All 2021 IMSA schedules remain provisional.

2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Revised Provisional Schedule

Date Event/Venue Length Classes

Jan. 22-24 Roar Before the Rolex 24 At Daytona Test DPi, LMP2, LMP3, GTLM, GTD

Jan. 30-31 Rolex 24 At Daytona 24 Hours DPi, LMP2*, LMP3*, GTLM, GTD

March 20 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring 12 Hours DPi, LMP2, LMP3, GTLM, GTD

Presented by Advance Auto Parts

May 16 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 2 Hr., 40 Min. DPi, LMP3, GTD

June 5 Raceway at Belle Isle 100 Minutes DPi, LMP2, GTD**

June 27 Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen 6 Hours DPi, LMP2, LMP3, GTLM, GTD

July 4 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 2 Hr., 40 Min. DPi, LMP3, GTLM, GTD**

July 17 Lime Rock Park 2 Hr., 40 Min. GTLM, GTD

Aug. 8 Road America 2 Hr., 40 Min. DPi, LMP2, LMP3, GTLM, GTD

Sept. 12 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 2 Hr., 40 Min. DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD

Sept. 25 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach 100 Minutes DPi, GTLM, GTD

Oct. 9 VIRginia International Raceway 2 Hr., 40 Min. GTLM, GTD

Nov. 13 Motul Petit Le Mans 10 Hours DPi, LMP2, LMP3, GTLM, GTD

BLUE – IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Event

* - LMP2, LMP3 races not for season-long WeatherTech Championship points

**- IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup only

2021 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Revised Provisional Schedule

Date Venue Length

Jan. 22-24 Roar Before the Rolex 24 At Daytona Test

Jan. 28-31 Daytona International Speedway 4 Hours

March 17-20 Sebring International Raceway 2 Hours

May 14-16 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 2 Hours

June 24-27 Watkins Glen International 4 Hours

July 2-4 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 2 Hours

July 16-17 Lime Rock Park 2 Hours

Aug. 6-8 Road America 2 Hours

Sept. 10-12 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 2 Hours

Oct. 8-10 VIRginia International Raceway 2 Hours

Nov. 10-13 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta 2 Hours

2021 IMSA Prototype Challenge Provisional Schedule

Date Venue

Jan. 22-24 Daytona International Speedway

March 13-14 Sebring International Raceway

May 14-16 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

July 2-4 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Oct. 8-10 VIRginia International Raceway

Nov. 10-13 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta