Memphis Shades Signs Multiyear Partnership with Progressive AFT
Progressive American Flat Track and Memphis Shades have signed a multiyear partnership that will see the brand serve as the Official Windshield of Progressive AFT.
 
The new agreement furthers Memphis Shades already substantial involvement in the sport, most notably as the longest running sponsor (20 years) of the series’ crown jewel, the Springfield Mile.
 
“Memphis Shades have supported the sport of flat track for many years and we are grateful for their partnership with Progressive American Flat Track for the 2021 season,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. "They are an integral part of the US motorcycle industry, with their Made In the USA product line and their support for the famous Springfield Mile.”
 
Memphis Shades designs and builds all of their fairings and windshields from start to finish in their 84,000 square foot Tennessee factory. Raw materials in-finished goods out, all Made in the USA. Made in Memphis! Memphis Shades’ windshields offer the comfort, protection, and stunning good looks riders desire.
 
“American Flat Track has taken the sport to new heights, and after having Hall of Famer Babe DeMay tuned race teams run out of Memphis Shades for many years, we’ve seen it firsthand. We couldn’t be more excited,” said Allen Mueller, founder and President of Memphis Shades. “The live streaming and TV coverage are outstanding.”
 
For more information, visit https://memphisshades.com/.
 
The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule.
 
For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.
 
