Techmount Named Official Mount of Progressive AFT

Progressive American Flat Track is pleased to announce an all-new partnership with Techmount to become the Official Mount of Progressive AFT.

High Gear Specialties, the company behind Techmount, has been delivering outstanding specialty products for the motorcycle and powersports markets since 1995. With Techmount's mounting technology, smart phones, cameras, radar detectors and other devices are easily adapted into the man-machine equation.

Born out of passion and made by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts, the original Techmount Stem Stand was intended to be an attractive and functional system enabling a rider to mount a radar detector to a motorcycle. The product range has expanded tremendously since its earliest days and the brand has become synonymous with quality and versatility.

All Techmount products come with a lifetime warranty and proudly carry the stamp Made in the USA. All products come straight from the company's new manufacturing plant in Winter Garden, Florida.

“Progressive AFT fans are motorcyclists and Techmount make a whole host of great accessories for today’s rider,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. "We are very happy to welcome Techmount to our family of partners for the 2021 season.”

As Official Mount of Progressive American Flat Track, Techmount will develop custom mounts designed specifically to suit the series’ needs in capturing the thrill, speed and emotion of the greatest of all two-wheel motorsports.

“We are thrilled to be part of American Flat Track,” said Dee Lee, President and Co-Founder of High Gear Specialties. “Our family of Techmount products have been servicing the cruiser, sport bike, and off-road markets for many years. We have expanded into cars, trucks, boats, large transportation. We are excited to support such a tremendous sport and continue to expose our products to enthusiasts just like us.”

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com