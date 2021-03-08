Hammes grabs Open 500 victory in round three of Stockton Challenge

Dawson Hammes of Marysville made a triumphant debut at Stockton’s Delta Speedway on Sunday afternoon, leading flag-to-flag for the Open 500 Outlaw Kart victory during the Stockton Challenge. The third round of the series promoted by the Chowchilla Barn Burner saw seven divisions of action on the 1/7th mile dirt oval in Stockton, Calif.

Hammes charged to the front on the opening lap before action slowed for Hawaiian drivers Chevy Moniz and Shavez Kealoha tangling in turn one. Fair Oaks’ Aiden Bailey retired from the race soon after, giving up the third position. Outside polesitter Walter Ball of Reno, Nev. dropped to sixth by the end of the first lap before cautions flew again for Carson Hammes stopped at the top of turn one.

Penngrove’s Chase Johnson drove into the top-five on the restart, but he lost a motor for a caution on lap five that involved Ball as well. After an open red for fuel, Hammes had smooth sailing on the way to a .713 second advantage over round two winner Evan Burrola. Yuba City’s Josh Wooten finished third followed by Dunnigan’s Luke Hayes, and Talin Torres of Fresno.

Tulare’s Tyce Domingos continued an undefeated streak in Beginner Box Stock by winning the 15-lap feature for his third win of the series. Nathan Hammer of Antioch paced the opening lap while Domingos worked his way into the picture as the leaders navigated lapped traffic on lap nine. Zayne Darpli spun from the top-five to bring out a caution in turn four on lap nine.

Domingos looked inside Hammer on the frontstretch on lap 11. He then cleared Hammer to lead lap 12. Domingos, Hammer, Braxton Moniz of Hawaii, Samantha Dozier of Vacaville, and Logan Barnes of Oroville were the top-five at the checkered flag.

Pure Stock produced another undefeated driver with Hanford’s Logan Mitchell leading the duration of the 15-lap affair. The lone caution flew on lap nine for body work debris from both ends of Ryan Holden’s machine. Mitchell led Allisyn Furtado of Chowchilla, Matt Girabaldi of Lockeford, Chowchilla’s Nick Sagmiller, and Eli Rutherford of Oakdale across the line.

Carson City, Nev.’s Levi Annas won the 15-lap Box Stock main event, making the decisive pass with two laps remaining. A tumultuous lap one saw separate incidents that involved Brody Loquaci of Madera and Mikie Mora in turn four, while Braiden McKenzie of Sacramento flipped on the backstretch after contact with Manteca’s DJ Saenz. Oakdale’s Hayden Stepps took command of the field once the race was under way. Annas used the outside to power past Stepps on the backstretch to lead lap three.

Mora and Loquaci had hard contact on the front stretch for a caution on lap 12. Hanford’s Kinser Bell took advantage as he stormed up the inside of Annas for the lead on the restart. Annas crossed him over in turn four on the following lap, sneaking underneath to lead lap 14. Annas earned the win over Bell, Mclane Lourenco of Atwater, Stepps, and Lemoore’s John Brumley.

Jason Van Fossen of Livermore became a two-time winner of the Stockton Challenge, adding a round three Clone win to his opening round Stock Appearing victory. Van Fossen led all 20-laps but not without challenges. A series of incidents in the attempts to get the race underway saw Van Fossen chased by ninth starting Frank Correia by the end of lap two.

Round two winner Roger Guthrie of Atwater spun in turn two and was hit hard by Donald Hiser of Merced, necessitating another caution. Racing stayed clean and green the rest of the distance with 12th starting Adam Carter of Clovis running down Correia for second. Van Fossen claimed the win while Carter nabbed second on the penultimate lap. Correia, Mat Wood of Atwater, and Dustin Silva of Prunedale rounded out the top-five.

Stock Appearing saw a race long battle between Jason and Rich Van Fossen come down to the closest margin yet of the 2021 Stockton Challenge. Rich Van Fossen led all 15 laps but topped Jason by just .066 seconds at the stripe.

As the white flag flew, the advantage for Rich was three car lengths then it closed considerably when Jeff Wey spun in turn four. Jason Van Fossen jumped inside but came up a foot short. Rich Van Fossen, Jason Van Fossen, Justin Asborno of Escalon and Oakdale drivers Amy Alongi and Bradley Dillard were the top-five.

For the second consecutive race, a driver named Connor took the win in the 250 Outlaw Kart division. Hanford’s Conner Bell led all 15-laps for the main event win with Visalia’s Jett Barnes – the 2019 Jr. Sprints Turkey Bowl winner – coming home second. Samuel Harper of Marysville, opening winner Kennzzie Brown of Chowchilla, and Kelseyville’s Landyn Snider were the balance of the top-five.

Delta Speedway PR