NHRA and Mattel® partner with Hot Wheels

NHRA and Mattel® announced today their licensing partnership to develop collectible die-cast vehicles under the iconic Hot Wheels® brand, hitting stores in June.

The new partnership will see die-cast versions of classic hot rods including a 1974 Chevrolet Vega Pro Stock car and a 1971 Ford Mustang Funny Car. NHRA fans young and old can host their own drag races in living rooms across the world.

NHRA and Mattel have teamed up in the past and with the with history, power, and speed at the heart of both brands, the collaboration is seamless.

“The partnership between NHRA and Mattel is a perfect match,” said Jeffrey Young, NHRA Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “NHRA is excited to work with Mattel to bring new products to new NHRA fans across the globe.”

“Hot Wheels has a long history of working with NHRA teams since our early days with Snake and Mongoose, over 50 years ago,” said Roberto Stanichi, SVP and Global Head of Hot Wheels at Mattel. “We’re honored to once again roll into the staging lanes, watch the tree light up and ignite the Hot Wheels challenger spirit in NHRA fans of all ages.”

The NHRA Licensing Program continues to expand focusing on lifestyle products such as apparel and accessories, home decor as well as items for the garage for the auto enthusiast such as automotive accessories, automotive tools, appearance and other automotive related products.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)