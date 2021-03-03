Motion Pro Renews Progressive AFT Partnership, Expands Contingency Program

Progressive American Flat Track is proud to announce an extension with Motion Pro to continue as the Official Tools and Cables of Progressive AFT.

A long-time and valued partner of the series, Motion Pro was founded in 1984 by 6-day ISDT gold medalist Chris Carter. Motion Pro designs innovative tools and products that help maintain and repair motorcycles. From top tier racers to casual weekend riders, Motion Pro products are designed to help keep you riding and limit time spent in the garage. Motion Pro works closely with champion riders and professional mechanics all over the world to continue improving the company’s products and deliver an outstanding customer experience that makes it easier for enthusiasts to do what they love.

“Progressive American Flat Track highly values Motion Pro’s support for the Series and the sport of flat track, in general,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. "Their products are used widely in our pro paddock and the extended program for 2021 covers all three class championships, demonstrating their deep roots in the sport.”

Once again in 2021, Motion Pro will offer a unique, social-media based contingency program for Progressive American Flat Track competitors. Following a successful initial season in 2020 with the AFT Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines class, the $25,000 program has been expanded to also include Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle and AFT Singles this season. In addition, Motion Pro is directly sponsoring a number of top tier riders in each class.

“We’re proud to expand our commitment to AFT competitors. We’ve been pleased to support and foster many of our riders’ progress from minis to the pros and the 2021 program reflects Motion Pro’s longstanding and deep investment in dirt track,” said Chris Carter, founder and President of Motion Pro.

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com