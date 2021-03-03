NHRA’s exclusive streaming service to broadcast 'Baby Gators' and PRO Winter Warm-Up

Wednesday, Mar 03 16
NHRA’s exclusive streaming service to broadcast &#039;Baby Gators&#039; and PRO Winter Warm-Up
 NHRA’s exclusive streaming service, NHRA.tv, will give NHRA fans free viewing access to both the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event the Baby Gators and the pre-season testing session prior to the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.
 
Fans are invited to create an account with NHRA.tv and will be granted free viewing access to both the Baby Gators race and testing at Gainesville Raceway.
 
“We are thrilled to be able to bring NHRA fans complimentary racing action,” said Jeffrey Young, NHRA Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “Both pre-season testing and the Baby Gators will be a great kick off to the year and the 2021 Camping World Drag Racing season.”
 
With an NHRA.tv account, fans may watch NHRA Drag Racing from anywhere in the world. The service enables subscribers to watch every race down the racetrack at all NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series national events, as well as Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series events, including the Baby Gators.
 
Presenting sponsors of NHRA.tv Sportsman coverage include Strange Engineering, JEGS.com, Summit Racing Equipment, Total Seal Pistons, Weldon Pumps, Moser Engineering, Competition Products and Micro Tech.
 
Fans may visit NHRA.tv to sign up for an account and for a full list of complimentary races.
 
(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)
