NBCSN to Present Coverage of All 17 Progressive AFT Races, Beginning with the Volusia Half-Mile Doubleheader on Saturday, March 20; TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold to Livestream Every Race of 2021 Season

Wednesday, Mar 03 18
 NBC Sports -- “the Home of Motorsports” -- today announced its Progressive American Flat Track schedule for the 2021 season on NBCSN. The network will present coverage of all 17 races of the most historic form of American motorcycle racing, beginning with the Volusia Half-Mile I and II from Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla., on Saturday, March 20, at Noon ET.
 
“American Flat Track is a staple of our motorsports programming on NBCSN and we are very excited to continue our partnership in 2021,” said Rene Karfias, senior manager, programming, NBC Sports.
 
Featuring the world's fastest motorcycle racers on dirt battling it out at speeds approaching 140 mph, Progressive AFT is the most prestigious and most competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing in the world. The circuit is returning to NBCSN for a fifth consecutive season in 2021.
 
“The growth of American Flat Track over the last few years has been fueled and greatly assisted by our partnership with NBC,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. “We are very excited with the great scheduling of the Series for the 2021 season on NBCSN and the biggest ‘bang for the buck’ in motorsports, delivered by the live streaming package available on TrackPass.”
 
In addition to the 17 weekend premieres on NBCSN, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will provide exclusive live streaming coverage of every race throughout the 2021 season. With the AFT package on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, users gain unlimited access to AFT content live and on-demand on any device for only $1.99 a month. For more details, click here
 
Below is the schedule for Progressive AFT's premiere telecasts on NBCSN (subject to change):
 
Date - Race - Time (ET)
  • Sat., March 20 - Volusia Half-Mile I - Noon
  • Sat., March 20 - Volusia Half-Mile II - 1 p.m.
  • Sun., May 2 - Atlanta Super TT - 10:30 p.m.
  • Sat., May 29 - Texas Half-Mile - 8 p.m.
  • Sun., June 6 - Chicago Half-Mile - 5 p.m.
  • Sat., June 26 - OKC Mile I - Noon
  • Sat., June 26 - OKC Mile II - 1 p.m.
  • Sat., July 3 - Lima Half-Mile - 5 p.m.
  • Sun., August 8 - DuQuoin Mile - 11 p.m.
  • Sun, August 15 - Port Royal Half-Mile - 10 p.m.
  • Sun., August 22 - New York Short Track - 9:30 p.m.
  • Sun., August 29 - Peoria TT - 8 p.m.
  • Sun., September 12 - Springfield Mile I - 9 p.m.
  • Sun., September 12 - Springfield Mile II - 10 p.m.
  • Sun., September 26 - TBA Round 15 - 11 p.m.
  • Sun., September 26 - TBA Round 16 - Midnight
  • Sat., October 9 - Charlotte Half-Mile - 10:30 p.m.
 
Progressive American Flat Track is part of NBC Sports’ “Home of Motorsports” programming throughout 2021, spanning NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, Mecum Auctions, Monster Energy Supercross, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, MotoGP, Monster Jam, Dakar Rally, and more.
 
The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule.
 
For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.
 
To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.
