Indian Motorcycle Announces Chieftain Elite

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today unveiled the latest in its “Elite” lineup of ultra-premium, limited edition motorcycles with the 2021 Chieftain Elite. Combining unmatched power with bold, custom-inspired styling, the 2021 Chieftain Elite was designed for riders who demand the best of the best and want to stand out from the crowd. Its limited run of only 120 worldwide make it Indian Motorcycle’s most exclusive Elite model yet.

Starting at $34,999, the Chieftain Elite’s premium two-tone Thunder Black Vivid Crystal over Carbon Crystal paint delivers a custom-inspired aesthetic. Premium finishes, such as the Thunderstroke 116’s Slate Smoke finish and color-matched badging throughout set the Chieftain Elite apart from any other bagger on the road.

“We designed the Chieftain Elite for riders who want to turn heads and stand out without sacrificing performance or comfort,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle. "The bike’s attention to detail and world-class craftsmanship is second-to-none, while its extreme exclusivity makes it something truly special to own and ride.”

The 2021 Chieftain Elite touts exclusive styling, premium amenities and easy-to-use technology.

Exclusive Styling

Each Chieftain Elite undergoes a meticulous paint process that takes more than 24 hours to complete by hand. From the gunmetal flake layered within the paint to the Slate Smoke engine finishes this premium bagger has a custom feel with utmost attention to detail. The Chieftain Elite’s streamlined fairing and slammed saddlebags with sharp lines and hard edges give the bike a commanding presence, while the two-up Rogue seat delivers a sleek profile. Lowered suspension and a 19-inch precision machined front wheel under an open front fender add to the bike’s custom-inspired design.

Riders can personalize their 2021 Chieftain Elite and truly make it their own through a robust offering of authentic Indian Motorcycle accessories. For touring and comfort, riders can select from a variety of handlebars and seats, including a Low Profile Quick Release Passenger Sissy Bar and Backrest Pad, as well as a color-matched, remote-locking trunk and color-matched hard lower fairings with adjustable air vents.

Riders looking for performance accessories can explore Indian Motorcycle’s Thunderstroke 116 Stage 1 and Stage 2 offerings. The Stage 1 Slip-On Exhaust Kit and Stage 1 Oval Slip-On Muffler Kit deepens the exhaust note while unleashing power. By pairing the Thunderstroke Stage 1 Performance Air Intake or Thunderstroke High-Flow Air Intake with the exhaust or muffler kits, riders will increase horsepower by 8%. For the ultimate in Thunderstroke performance, riders can continue their performance enhancements by adding the Thunderstroke Stage 2 Performance Cams Kit.

Premium Amenities

As standard equipment, the 2021 Chieftain Elite packs premium amenities, including full Pathfinder LED lighting, a tinted flare windshield with push-button power, spacious aluminum select floorboards and an integrated 400-watt PowerBand audio system with crystal-clear sound quality. Standard features include, ABS, keyless ignition, tire pressure monitoring, as well as weatherproof and remote-locking saddlebags with more than 18 gallons of storage.

Easy-to-Use Technology

Indian Motorcycle’s easy-to-use, state-of-the-art technology found throughout the 2021 Chieftain Elite delivers a next-level riding experience. Taking center stage is Indian Motorcycle’s industry-leading, seven-inch Ride Command infotainment system. With connected services riders can view weather and traffic overlays, while Apple CarPlay delivers an easier, more customized level of control for music, navigation preferences, and mobile device information.

As Indian Motorcycle’s most powerful air-cooled engine, the Thunderstroke 116 delivers class-leading performance with 126 ft-lbs of torque. Rear cylinder deactivation improves rider comfort when traversing through slower traffic, and three selectable ride modes, including Tour, Standard and Sport, allow riders to adjust the bike’s throttle response. The throttle map for each ride mode was designed with a specific application in mind, resulting in one motorcycle with three distinct personalities.

Available now at Indian Motorcycle dealers, pricing for the exceptionally exclusive Chieftain Elite starts at $34,999 in the U.S. and $42,999 in Canada.

Riders can learn more at their local Indian Motorcycle dealership, by visiting IndianMotorcycle.com, or by following along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.