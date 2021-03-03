Mid-West Drag Racing Series to Air on MAVTV Motorsports Network

Wednesday, Mar 03 22
Lucas Oil, who has a long history with drag racing, has expanded their commitment to the sport with additional coverage on MAVTV Motorsports Network. MAVTV announced today it will be the broadcast home for the Mid-West Drag Racing Series in 2021 and that Lucas Oil will be the “Official Oil” for the series.
 
The Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service has become the premier regional drag racing tour in America.  This year, all eight events will be shown live on the new MAVTV Plus platform.
 

“Because of our love of drag racing, Lucas Oil has long been associated with the sport,” said Morgan Lucas, President of Lucas Oil Products.  “We wanted to expand our support of drag racing  and I felt that  the Mid-West Series is a perfect fit.  The passion from the series’ racers and the action that is produced is exciting and we are looking forward to bringing this brand of racing to a new audience this year.”

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series will feature eight events at six different tracks in five different states.  The 1/8 mile drag racing competition spotlights many different classes of cars, including Top Alcohol Funny Car, Pro Mods, and Top Dragster.
 
“This is a dream come true and something I have imagined in my mind since the beginning of the series (2017),” said Keith Haney, Founder of the Mid-West Drag Racing Series.  “I’ve always wanted to spotlight the amazing racers in this series.  I think fans deserve to meet these racers and what better platform than MAVTV and its networks.  The race tracks, marketing partners and everyone knows this series is all about helping the sport stay healthy and Lucas Oil does so much to ensure that happens.”
 

Three events from the Mid-West Drag Racing Series will also receive enhanced tape-delayed airings on MAVTV for a scheduled total of six network television programs.
 
The season opener for the Mid-West Drag Racing Series is on March 19-20 at Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, TX.  Friday’s qualifying and Saturday’s elimination rounds will be shown live on MAVTV Plus.
 
MAVTV Plus is built on the foundation established by Lucas Oil Racing TV and replaces the latter, effective immediately. The rebrand of the digital service will be seamless to subscribers, who will continue to receive access to a uniquely diverse collection of automotive and racing content catered directly to enthusiasts, including the ARCA Menards Series, GNCC Racing Series, Late Model Dirt Series, Pro Pulling League, ASCS Sprint Car Series, POWRi Racing and much more. As part of the launch, current subscribers are also currently receiving a two-month extension on their current plan.
 
A yearly subscription to MAVTV Plus, which gives viewers access to all of the Live racing, along with the MAVTV library of content, is priced at $99.99. MAVTV Plus is also offered as a monthly subscription at $6.99 and includes access to select scheduled live events and the MAVTV library. The app is available for download on major mobile and streaming devices, and can also be accessed via an internet browser. Additional information for both current and new subscribers can be found at www.MAVTVPlus.com.

MAVTV PR

Speedway Digest Staff

