Mid-West Drag Racing Series to Air on MAVTV Motorsports Network





The season opener for the Mid-West Drag Racing Series is on March 19-20 at Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, TX. Friday’s qualifying and Saturday’s elimination rounds will be shown live on MAVTV Plus.



MAVTV Plus is built on the foundation established by Lucas Oil Racing TV and replaces the latter, effective immediately. The rebrand of the digital service will be seamless to subscribers, who will continue to receive access to a uniquely diverse collection of automotive and racing content catered directly to enthusiasts, including the GNCC Racing Series, Late Model Dirt Series, Pro Pulling League, ASCS Sprint Car Series, much more. As part of the launch, current subscribers are also currently receiving a two-month extension on their current plan.



