MAVTV Announces Exclusive Live Broadcast Schedule for 2021 ARCA Menards Season

Live coverage from the opening round of the Sioux Chief Showdown at Toledo Speedway airs live on MAVTV, on May 22, followed by four consecutive Saturday night races, starting July 10 at Elko Speedway and followed by July 17 at Berlin Raceway, July 24 at Iowa Speedway, and July 31 at Winchester Speedway. MAVTV will also host live broadcasts of both ends of a weekend doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway and the Illinois State Fairgrounds, on August 20 and 22, as well as the August 29 race at The Milwaukee Mile, the Labor Day Weekend Race at the DuQuoin State Fair, and the annual Fall Classic, on October 3, at Salem Speedway. For the first time in network history, MAVTV will also be the exclusive home for the ARCA Menards Series championship finale at Kansas Speedway, on October 23.



“We are thrilled to serve as the primary broadcast network for the 2021 ARCA Menards Series,” said John Duff, Head of Content, MAVTV Motorsports Network. “The ARCA Menards Series is home to some of the most talented stock car drivers in the world and has a rich history of paving the way for up-and-coming drivers to break into the NASCAR Cup Series successfully. If you enjoy watching the stars of tomorrow make a name for themselves today, then you’ll want to tune in to the ARCA Menards Series on MAVTV.”



In a partnership that dates back to 2017, MAVTV is set to serve as the primary broadcaster of the ARCA Menards Series through the 2022 season. Recognized as the preeminent driver progression series for NASCAR, the ARCA Menards Series has positioned itself as the proving ground for stock car racing’s most promising young talent, who often make a name for themselves before jumping up to the Cup Series. Former ARCA Menards Series champions and current Cup Series drivers, such as Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher and Ty Dillon, to name just a few, are all prime examples of the caliber of talent that comes up through the ARCA Menards Series.



Recent Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire winner, Corey Heim, had this to share about the broadcast lineup, “It truly means a lot to me to be able to run for a championship in the ARCA Menards Series this year,” said Heim. “The series provides me a chance to further my career. The exposure I get from the MAVTV broadcasts of the ARCA races has been great for me and brings a lot of exposure to all of us racers. I’m looking forward to a great year chasing that championship."



With its well-known history of feeding stars into the NASCAR Cup Series, the ARCA Menards Series attracts talented drivers from all over the world in hopes of becoming the next big star. Current drivers competing in the ARCA Menards Series, like Ty Gibbs, will look to use the national coverage provided by MAVTV as a platform to showcase their talents on a broader scale. For information on race dates and broadcast times, please see the schedule below.