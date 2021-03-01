Overland Expo Announces First-Ever Ultimate Overland Motorcycle Build

Overland Expo, the world's premier event series for do-it-yourself adventure travel enthusiasts, announced its first-ever ‘Ultimate Overland Motorcycle Build’ based on the 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT, which has been finished in Darkness Black Metallic — a new colorway for the 2021 model year.

Partnering with Honda Powersports, Overland Expo and its staff of seasoned and passionate overlanders will outfit the Africa Twin, transforming the already-capable adventure motorcycle into the Ultimate Overland Motorcycle.

Honda’s motorcycles are renowned for their toughness, reliability, and durability. Specifically, Africa Twin is one of the world’s finest adventure motorcycles. Africa Twin’s crisp-shifting and easy-to-use dual-clutch transmission builds on that legacy, simplifying the riding experience thereby allowing riders to focus on the trail ahead.

“No matter how capable out of the box, the bike is just the starting point of any overland motorcycle. Riders outfit their bikes not just to suit their riding style but in order to make their overland journeys more successful and enjoyable,” said Overland Expo’s Motorcycle Ambassador, Eva Rupert. “That’s why we are so excited to partner with Honda to inspire riders to build their own ultimate overland moto.”

Over the coming months, in collaboration with several aftermarket motorcycle parts suppliers, including Outback Motortek, Jesse Luggage, Denali Electronics, Garmin, Wolfman Luggage, KonTour Seats, Heidenau Tires and Superwinch, Overland Expo will transform the Africa Twin into its vision of the Ultimate Overland Motorcycle. Additional parts and partners will be added to the build in the coming weeks.

“At Honda, we are really excited to partner with Overland Expo for this Ultimate Build,” said Colin Miller, Honda Powersports’ Assistant Manager of Communications. “We know it will show how the Africa Twin embodies the term ‘true adventure.’”

The completed Ultimate Overland Motorcycle Build will be revealed on August 27th at Overland Expo Mountain West in Loveland, Colorado. Following its debut, Overland Expo staff will complete their own overland journeys on the Ultimate Overland Motorcycle to demonstrate its prowess in practice with the aim of inspiring others to get outfitted and going on their own adventures. The build will also travel to be displayed at all Overland Expo events in 2021.

Overlanders and adventure motorcyclists can learn about the Africa Twin and the components and parts Overland Expo will be using during the build and, eventually, the bike’s journeys at its dedicated landing page: www.overlandexpo.com/ultimate-overland-motorcycle