Progressive AFT Names MyDigitalListing.com First Official Real Estate Company

Progressive American Flat Track is pleased to announce MyDigitalListing.com as the series’ first-ever Official Real Estate Company.

MyDigitalListing.com offers an unmatched value proposition in the red-hot Southwest Florida real estate market with listings in Punta Gorda, Burnt Store Marina, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda Isles, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Venice and Englewood.

“Progressive American Flat Track is a lifestyle sport and we are very pleased to be able to partner with MyDigitalListing.com to highlight their outstanding real estate services available to our growing fan base,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT.

Led by its founders, Broker Associate Jennifer Taberski-Rispoli and Philip Rispoli, MyDigitialListing.com is known as an industry disruptor. Its “4% all-the-time” listing service has taken the industry by storm, providing its signature low-cost, high-value program that defines the company’s list and market strategy. MyDigitalListing.com puts thousands of dollars back in the pockets of listing homeowners by offering the lowest possible commission fees without sacrificing any high-end services. In 2020, its customers saved over $341,000 in commission fees and their properties’ time on market was reduced by 60% compared to the services of local competitors.

Now, MyDigitalListing.com is expanding its buyer services by partnering with Progressive American Flat Track at the national level. As a result of the new partnership, racing fans from all over the United States will be exposed to the beautiful Southwest Florida lifestyle, whether they might want to invest, purchase a vacation property, or make the move for full-time fun in the sun. Progressive AFT fans interested in purchasing with MyDigitalListing.com can take advantage of an unheard of 25% discount on its buyer’s commission. Additionally, its lending partner, Hamilton Home Loans, will contribute up to $1,000 toward MyDigitialListing.com’s buyer’s closing exclusively for flat track fans.

“Our team at MyDigitalListing.com is very excited to partner with American Flat Track,” said Philip Rispoli. “We’ve seen a growing demand for the sport over the last few years with the added races, televised events, and amazing racing. We have found that our clients and the fans of AFT have a lot in common and we believe the opportunity to mix an exciting two-wheel sport and the Southwest Florida lifestyle is a match that just makes sense.”

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com