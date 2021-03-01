Huffy, Buzz Bikes become official SVRA partners

Racing News
Monday, Mar 01 14
Huffy, Buzz Bikes become official SVRA partners

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) announced today that Huffy and Buzz Bikes are now the "Official Bikes of SVRA." Both bicycle brands provide a high quality, stylish, and comfortable vehicle for racers to navigate the tight contours of today's racetrack paddock efficiently. United Wheels, Inc., headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, owns both companies.

 

"Huffy is one of the most recognizable brands in bicycling. Buzz presents a compelling E-bike that will truly distinguish its riders," said Tony Parella, owner and CEO of both Trans Am and SVRA. "This announcement is part of our strategy to expand into partnerships with top consumer brands. I expect to see the numbers of Huffy and Buzz bicycles steadily grow at SpeedTour events as we move through the 2021 racing season."

 

Huffy was founded by George Huffman 129 years ago in 1892 and has been at the forefront of the bicycling culture ever since. Today, Huffy boasts a robust product line. The full product line has something for everyone. The line includes toddler riding toys, kid's bikes, scooters, electric bikes, and various mountain and cruiser bikes that combine fun and comfort.

 

Buzz, a leading brand in e-bikes and e-tricycles for adults, provides advanced electronics so riders can go further, navigate hills, even reach speeds of 20 mph. The mid-drive pedal-assist electric motor E-bike features a lockable battery compartment, LCD control panel, index shifting for efficient and precise gear shifts, and disc brakes on the front and back wheels. Buzz E-bikes are easy to ride with a low center of gravity and an aluminum frame for a sturdy, lightweight ride.

 

"Everyone at Huffy and Buzz sees this partnership as a natural fit," said Kris Parlett, United Wheels Marketing Director. "We look forward to joining others riding our bikes around the paddock on SpeedTour weekends."

 

Huffy and Buzz Bikes join other top-brand companies on the growing list of SVRA partners. Among them are Jaguar, Land Rover, Lucas Oil, NetJets, Sunoco, Avis, Mazda Motorsports, Big Machine Vodka, TireRack.com, RACELOGIC, Mission Foods, Hawk Performance, F.A.S.T., Marathon Coach, Adobe Road Winery, and CG Detroit. SVRA's nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization's growth strategy. Agreements with powerful brands combine with the significant participation of legendary professional drivers and the paddock's high net worth demographic to help attract more partnerships. This strategy provides three pillars for business expansion. Company officials report consistent annual double-digit growth since 2012.

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Gimme the Wheel, I’m 16 and Ready to Race! Jim Beaver Shows Winning Pace, Scores Top 10 With New Car at Parker 250 »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top