Voodoo Ranger Returns as Official Beer of Progressive AFT

Progressive American Flat Track announced today that New Belgium Brewing's Voodoo Ranger will continue as the series’ Official Beer in 2021 after a successful first year partnership in 2020.

Fittingly, New Belgium Brewing was originally conceived of on two wheels, dreamed up by co-founders Kim Jordan and Jeff Lebesch during a bicycle tour across Belgium in 1988.

“American Flat Track fans are also beer fans," said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. "Voodoo Ranger is a classic American craft beer and perfectly compliments the atmosphere and lifestyle of America’s Original Extreme Sport. We are very pleased to be continuing our partnership with New Belgium for another Progressive AFT season.”

With its core mission to make world-class beer for everyone, do right by people, inspire positive change, and have a ton of fun along the way, New Belgium Brewing and Progressive AFT make for ideal partners. As Official Beer, New Belgium will be the presenting sponsor of hospitality packages at select rounds and gain visibility throughout the season via generous signage in order to promote its acclaimed Voodoo Ranger line of IPAs.

“We are very excited for this second year of partnership with Progressive AFT,” said Clint Shobert, Brand Activation Manager Southeast United States at New Belgium Brewing. “The Voodoo Ranger team had a blast going to the races in 2020 and interacting with the Progressive AFT competitors and fans. We can’t wait to do it again in 2021.”

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com