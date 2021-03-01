Live Events, New Shows, Binge the Build Marathons and More Featured in This Month’s MAVTV Schedule

MAVTV Motorsports Network is kicking off March with two new shows starting with The Lifted Life, where stunning customized 4x4 trucks come to life, premiering on March 3 at 7 pm ET. The new Porsche dedicated program, The 900 Series, airs on MAVTV on March 6 at 7 pm ET. Fans of the German automobile manufacturer can tune in to the Motorsports Network for an in-depth dive inside the world of Porsche automobiles - from repairs and maintenance to performance upgrades and more - this new show is not to be missed.

For dirt track racing fans, new seasons of Dirt Knights airs on MAVTV on March 3 at 6 pm ET. And for those who prefer to see their racing take place outside the constraints of a closed track, a new season of Best in the Desert begins March 3 at 10 pm ET

This month’s schedule also brings street car enthusiasts special programming of OPTIMA’s Search for the Ultimate Street Car on March 5 at 8 pm ET

Also coming to the Motorsports Network are four 12-hour marathons featuring a different series each Sunday in March from 12 pm ET to 12 am ET, as part of the network’s new Binge the Build Marathon. The marathon starts March 7 with telecasts of Sam’s Garage, followed by Full Custom Garage on March 14My Classic Car on March 21, and closes out the month with  Stacey David’s GearZ on March 28

MAVTV is now available to more viewers than ever before. With a total of 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcast platforms, including AT&T U-verseCharter/SpectrumDIRECTVFios by VerizonFuboTVYoutube TVMediacom, and many more, the country’s premier motorsports network is seen in more than 30-million households.
 
Race fans who don’t have MAVTV should contact their local cable, satellite, or other subscription service provider to get details on how to add it to their channel lineup. A full list of providersshows, and scheduled broadcasts can be found by visiting www.MAVTV.com.

MAVTV Broadcast Schedule:

March 2021

Date

Series

Event / Venue

Time (ET)

March 3

Dirt Knights

  

6:00 pm

March 3

The Lifted Life

  

7:00 pm

March 3

Best in the Desert

  

10:00 pm

March 5

OPTIMA’s Search for the Ultimate Street Car

  

8:00 pm

March 6

The 900 Series

  

7:00 pm

March 7

Binge the Build - Sam’s Garage 

  

12:00 pm

March 14

Binge the Build - Full Custom Garage

  

12:00 pm 

March 21

Binge the Build - My Classic Car

  

12:00 pm 

March 28

Binge the Build - Stacey David’s GearZ

  

12:00 pm

LIVE event broadcast schedule is available at https://www.mavtv.com/shows/#live-events
