Saturated Grounds Halts ASCS Elite Non-Wing Texas Wingless Nationals

Already very wet from the recent winter storms, heavy rainfall Sunday and continuing into Monday has forced officials with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating and Big O Speedway to call off this weekend’s Smiley's Racing Products Texas Wingless Nationals.

“I hate to cancel a show, especially on a Monday. If we had just received the rain, it wouldn’t have been a big deal this far out, but with the ground already so wet from all the recent snow melting, the amount of rain they got last night, and with it still raining, it’s just too much,” stated ASCS Elite Non-Wing owner and founder, Nathan Moore.

“Not what we wanted. Regardless, I need to thank Jim and Bridgett Moon at Big O Speedway for sticking their necks out on this show, and appreciate their support for this series.”

All entry fees for the Texas Wingless Nationals will be refunded.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating will look to get the 2021 season off the ground on Saturday, March 27 at the Ennis, Texas oval.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com both featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

